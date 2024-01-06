Making mocktail recipes at home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -If you are participating in Dry January or your New Year’s resolution includes cutting back on alcohol or you simply just don’t like to drink there are always alternatives like mocktails.

A bartender with the Polished Chef joined us in the studio on Friday on NewsChannel 7 at 4 to share some simple cocktail recipes you can make at home or order when you go out with friends.

Hunter Evans tells us the secret to a great mocktail is all about using a good shaker.

If you would like to learn how to make a virgin mojito watch the video down below.

Making Mocktails: virgin mojito

If you would like to learn how to make a virgin spicy margarita watch the video down below.

Making Mocktails: virgin spicy margarita

