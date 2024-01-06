More film being driven into Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The nationwide release of the movie “Roadkill” took place on January 5th.

The movie was filmed in Bay County and premiered at The Grand 16 movie theater in Pier Park.

According to Bay County Film Commissioner Julie Gordon, more than 20 productions were shot in the area last year. The productions were mostly television. Gordon said she sees more film productions in Bay County’s future.

“We are not normally a big film destination but roadkill has been an ultra huge hit,” Gordon said. “We have new production companies coming to the area because they see you don’t have to go to Orlando. You don’t have to go to Miami. You can stop in the panhandle and here we are in Panama City Beach.”

The film commissioner said the county has a lot to offer when it comes to filming.

“We have the most amazing locations ever, a huge variety everybody knows that,” Gordon said. “We have the beach, we have the marshes, we have the swamps, we have small town USA all of those things make great things, but the best thing that makes it good are the people of Bay County.”

News Channel 7 is told more hot productions are on the horizon including TV network shows and movies.

“What really is hard to talk about are the things I can’t talk about because I’m under a non-disclosure I’m under an NDA, but we have two huge television shows that are coming up in January and February,” said the commissioner. “Plus we have a horror film that’s coming up that I can’t mention but I will say that it started out with an FSU thesis film that’s now been turned into a major blockbuster film.”

Love Vs The Red Pill was a feature shot last year which featured a full crew from mostly Atlanta and Los Angeles. It will be released on a streaming network in just a couple of months.

The 9th year of Chasing The Sun is also coming up. The season starts on Saturday.

