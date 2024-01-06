Panama City Beach in the process of replacing two fire stations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Out with the old and in with the new! Or in Panama City Beach Fire Rescue’s case, in with both of the new.

Panama City Beach is building two new fire stations to replace Station 31 and Station 32, which happen to be the oldest operating ones in Panama City Beach. Station 32′s location, by Walmart on Middle Beach Rd, will be moved, whereas Station 31 will stay at the same site on Hwy 98 by City Hall. They recently tore down the old building to make room for the new one. The crew at Station 31 are currently staying in portables so that they can stay in service to the community.

“So Station 31 was built in 1991. It had a price tag of roughly 300,000 dollars, which pales in comparison to the multi-millions that we’re spending today to make sure that our firefighters are taken care of and the best of facilities to protect our public,” said Justin Busch, the deputy fire chief of Panama City Beach. “Station 32 was in built 1985. It was built to originally house two firefighters... we have quickly outgrown that. We’re stationing four to five firefighters there now. We’ve outgrown that footprint so, we’ve moved it to the intersection of Alf Colman and Middle Beach Road.”

The two fire stations are also being built to withstand a category 5 hurricane.

“What we’re trying to do is establish an area where we can have storm-hardened facilities so that our firefighters will be able to be sheltered in the storm and then also respond directly after the storm passes. That’s one of the capabilities we haven’t had in the years past. We’ve had to stage elsewhere... off the beach island or maybe even not at all... you know... at the airport” Busch said.

The firefighters are excited about it too! They say, although they liked the comfy aspect of 31 and 32, they are looking forward to having some more space to move around.

Panama City Beach firefighter and EMT, Alejandro Albisu says, “The upgrade of all the station and all the station are going to be uniform and how good they’re going to be, I feel like a lot of the guys are going to be excited about that.”

