Tips for those entering the homebuying market

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Northwest Florida is a growing region that folks are moving to more and more.

“There are great places to live throughout the Panhandle,” said Henry Brigmond, realtor with KW Success Realty in Panama City Beach.

Buying a home is one of the largest and most important investments that someone can make.

“In Bay County, the median sales price is right around $420,000, and that’s keeping in mind the areas in Panama City Beach and any other areas,” Brigmond said.

But what do you do if you don’t know much about the homebuying process?

Local realtors have some tips -- and it starts with assessing what you can manage financially.

“Get rid of the ‘wants,’ and focus on the ‘needs’ first. Figure out how much you can actually afford,” said Brigmond.

Part of that is making sure you have the requisite money set aside for any maintenance issues that might arrive in the years after your purchase.

“If something happens, will you have the money to take care of it?”, Brigmond said.

Our area is full of beach condos and homes. Experts say, if you’re purchasing one, keep the extra costs in mind.

“There’s assessments, there’s condo fees, there’s insurance,” said Brigmond.

This also means if you’re looking to eventually turn your home into a short-term rental, know the regulations.

“What we have in Bay County now, the fire inspections. All that, [and] they have to have access, they have to have information on the beach flags,” Brigmond said.

Above all else, ensure you’re working with someone you can trust who knows the area you’re buying into.

“If you don’t have a local lender that understands the market, and understands the areas that you can save, whether it’s some of the Florida housing programs that give special down payment programs, or any other sort of assistance, like Hometown Heroes has done in the past,” said Brigmond.

They say it’s better to work with someone local -- not one of the large corporations that don’t even have a presence in the area.

“It’s better to work with people who are actually working for you and in your best interest than just trying to sell you something,” Brigmond said.

Having the right team to help you can make buying a home a simple and seamless process.

“Have you ever heard of anything worthwhile being easy? Sometimes it takes a little work and you’ve got to have people that are out there to help you,” said Brigmond.

