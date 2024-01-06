Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Area area of heavy rain will move through NWFL tonight. The primary threat will be for 1-2″ of rain, but an isolated severe storm can not be ruled out either. Temps will remain mainly in the 60s overnight. Winds will be SE at 10-20 mph. The good news is the rain will be gone before morning meaning the weekend looks dry. On Saturday skies will clear briefly with temperatures starting in the 60s, but the temps will fall by the late afternoon into the upper 50s. Winds Saturday will be West at 10-15 mph.

By Sunday AM expect a mix of sun and clouds with temps in the 40s. That mix of sun and clouds continues all day Sunday with highs in the upper 50s. Rain/Storms arrive Monday into Tuesday. Rainfall totals will near 3″ and the risk of severe weather will be higher Monday night into Tuesday. Sunny, cooler, and drier air briefly returns Wednesday.

