Goshen Evangelistic Ministries holds drive-thru food drive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A large amount of food was handed out on Saturday morning to folks who need it the most.

The mission of Goshen Evangelistic Ministries non-profit is to serve the people in any way they can.

On Saturday they held one of their drive-thru food drives at their church.

They hold the drives as often as possible, passing out around 5,000 pounds of food each time, for up to 500 people.

The food is donated by the Feeding the Gulf Coast food bank.

Meat, starches and proteins are provided, with the goal of providing people with the nutrients that they need to survive.

Organizers say they believe that helping others in need is of the greatest importance.

”One of the things that I believe we are responsible for is each other. So, it’s our responsibility as a community to give back to the community, whether it be the homeless or the elderly. Our mission here at Goshen is to make sure we can restore life, hope, and activity back in one’s life,” said Phyllis Grier, overseer of Goshen Evangelistic Ministries.

In addition to the food drives, Goshen provides washing and machines and driers at their facilities to anyone that needs access.

Goshen also recently received a grant to start a reading and tutoring program.

The next Goshen food drive will be held on February 24th at 2904 E Highway 98 in Panama City.

