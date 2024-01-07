Saturday Evening Forecast

Sunday will continue to be mild and pleasant; however, a strong low-pressure system enters into NWFL Monday and Tuesday bringing a slight risk of severe weather
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Clouds will continue to build as we go throughout tour night today and tomorrow as well with Sunday high temperatures near 60 degrees across NWFL.

A potent low-pressure system enters the panhandle Monday into Tuesday bringing a slight risk of severe weather, which is a level 2/5. Heavy rainfall and strong winds are the main concerns; however, we cannot rule out the possibility of a tornado.

The front passes by Wednesday leaving sunny conditions and high temperatures in the upper 50s. High temperatures will quickly start to increase again though to the upper 60′s as we receive another chance of rain on Friday.

Copyright 2024 WJHG. All rights reserved.

