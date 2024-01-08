Coffee Chat: resolutions and reading for the new year

Mel Zosh and Jessica Foster are establishing healthy habits for 2024, and they also encourage you to attend their Chapter Chat meetings this year!(WJHG)
By Mel Zosh
Published: Jan. 8, 2024
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Monday Jan. 8 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Coffee Chat’ anchors Jessica Foster and Mel Zosh discussed their resolutions for the new year. They also discussed January’s Chapter Chat book: Yellowface by R.F. Kuang.

Jessica’s resolutions include being more consistent with workouts and healthy eating. Mel also wants to be healthier in 2024. She is also keeping track of everything she’s grateful for by writing it down and putting her thoughts in a jar. She will then empty the jar at the end of the year and read about all the good things that happened!

January Chapter Chat Meeting:

Jessica and Mel also encourage everyone to read more this year. The community is welcome to attend January’s Chapter Chat meeting at the Panama City Beach Public Library. It will be held Tuesday Jan. 30 at 2 p.m. at the library.

WJHG also wants to thank everyone who donated to our Chapter Chat book drive last month as well. More than 1,000 books were collected for local children and adults. We appreciate the support!

Holmes County School district is having to sub drivers with those who already have jobs within...
Holmes County School District adapting to lack of bus drivers
Tonight, will remain mostly cloudy with lows near 40 degrees. Storms enter into the panhandle...
Tonight, will remain mostly cloudy with lows near 40 degrees. Storms enter into the panhandle...
