Gulf Coast Aquarium’s new friends at their new location

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Moving live and unique animals is not a simple task, however, the folks at Gulf Coast Aquarium Inc are making it look easy.

Previously located in downtown Panama City, this family owned and operated business has re-opened its welcoming doors in the Piggly Wiggly Shopping Plaza on 15th Street.

Priding themselves on knowledge, the shop has everything from saltwater and freshwater fish to corals and reptiles with everything you need to keep your new friends thriving.

Owner, Jessica Kent explained that as hobbyists at heart, she and her staff are genuinely interested in the success of their customers and make sure they provide only the best. Give them a call to learn more about their home maintenance services as well.

When browsing through these exciting creatures, don’t be shy to ask specialist employees like Melissa Harris any questions you might have on what pet might be right for you and how to give them the best care.

Next time you step in, don’t forget to say hello to my new friend and the store’s mascot, Big Bertha.

