Gulf Coast Aquarium’s new friends at their new location

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Moving live and unique animals is not a simple task, however, the folks at Gulf Coast Aquarium Inc are making it look easy.

Previously located in downtown Panama City, this family owned and operated business has re-opened its welcoming doors in the Piggly Wiggly Shopping Plaza on 15th Street.

Priding themselves on knowledge, the shop has everything from saltwater and freshwater fish to corals and reptiles with everything you need to keep your new friends thriving.

Owner, Jessica Kent explained that as hobbyists at heart, she and her staff are genuinely interested in the success of their customers and make sure they provide only the best. Give them a call to learn more about their home maintenance services as well.

When browsing through these exciting creatures, don’t be shy to ask specialist employees like Melissa Harris any questions you might have on what pet might be right for you and how to give them the best care.

Next time you step in, don’t forget to say hello to my new friend and the store’s mascot, Big Bertha.

Copyright 2024 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potential Re-zoning of Panama City mall
Panama City Mall may have some hope for future re-development
More film making its way into Bay County
More film being driven into Bay County
Involves motorcycle
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in Panama City Beach crash
Lottery officials say Pamela V. won $2 million after her husband bought her a Powerball ticket...
Wife wins $2 million lottery prize after husband gifts her ticket for Christmas
Bay County homes
Tips for those entering the homebuying market

Latest News

Holmes County School District adapting to lack of bus drivers
For all your exotic pet needs!
Gulf Coast Aquarium's new friends at their new location
We’ll continue to update if and when more district closures are announced.
School closures due to severe weather
Mel Zosh and Jessica Foster are establishing healthy habits for 2024, and they also encourage...
Coffee Chat: resolutions and reading for the new year