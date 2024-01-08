Holmes County School District adapting to lack of bus drivers

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Holmes County School District is facing an issue many others are facing as well: not enough bus drivers. To adapt, the district is consolidating school bus routes, having district employees work two different jobs.

“We have consolidated routes throughout district Ponce De Leon got hit recently with consolidation,” said Buddy Brown, superintendent of Holmes County schools. “We have a few folks that have other jobs that have to sub for us.”

Brown said the district used to have 34 routes now they are down to 30. He added that this is an issue they have been facing for years, and that they keep losing bus drivers who are retiring.

“Nobody filling spots for wanting to fill advertisements it just came to the point to keep kids on buses,” said Brown.

We’re told they do get plenty of people applying for the positions, but that most do not make it through the onboarding process.

It is even more stringent to drive a school bus, than an over the road truck, because they have to what is known as a passenger endorsement and that is where we start losing candidates because they can’t pass the physical,” said Brown.

For the ones who do make it through the 2 to three month-long process, the issue still stands of not getting enough funding to raise pay for those drivers.

The district still struggling to find balance for drivers and their budget.

