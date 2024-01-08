Quiet for most of the day but windy and stormy conditions on the way

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar for the morning under cloudy skies. We’ll be hard-pressed to find much of a rain chance outside a stray sprinkle this morning. Better rain chances develop later this afternoon and into tonight.

Temperatures are chilly but seasonal in the low to mid 40s to start. You’ll want to dress warmly for the day ahead as the lack of sunshine will keep us feeling quite chilly throughout the day. Highs today only reach the mid to upper 50s.

Winds will start to elevate later this afternoon up to 20mph. But they’ll become windy tonight as a low pressure system moves in from the west. East southeast winds rise to 25-35mph sustained with gusts up to 50-60mph tonight and into tomorrow morning. A High Wind Warning and High Surf Warning go into effect for tonight and tomorrow morning.

Rain chances will start to rise late in the afternoon today becoming likely tonight. Storms are expected to move in with tonight’s low as well. Some storms will be strong to severe with damaging straight-line winds as well as tornadic activity.

We’ll see the storms wrap up through the midday on Tuesday. Winds will back down slowly throughout the day tomorrow.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly cloudy skies with rain chances late in the afternoon but turning likely tonight. Highs today reach the mid to upper 50s. Your 7 Day Forecast has stormy and windy conditions picking up tonight and lasting through Tuesday morning and midday.

