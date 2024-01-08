School closures due to severe weather

We’ll continue to update if and when more district closures are announced.(KCRG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTHWEST FLORIDA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Several school districts in the area have already announced closures due to the expected severe weather. We’ll continue to update if and when more district closures are announced.

Bay District Schools has decided to close all offices and schools on Tuesday, Jan. 9 after speaking with emergency management officials and area meteorologists.

Superintendent Mark McQueen has recommended the school board meeting still be held at 1 p.m. due to the worst of the weather passing through by then.

They do not anticipate changes for Wednesday but will update the public via Everbridge calls/texts, social media, and press conferences.

Gulf District Schools Superintendent Jim Norton announced the school district’s closure on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Gulf County emergency officials state that there will be very strong winds around the area, there are still many dead and damaged trees from Hurricane Michael, coupled with the fact school buses cannot legally operate when winds reach 35 mph.

The schools are expected to reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

All Jackson County school facilities are expected to be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 9, according to Superintendent Steve R. Benton, Sr.

Wind gusts are expected to reach 50 mph in the area.

For any additional information, you can contact Benton at 850-482-1200 ext. 31225, or Doug Powell, Director of Safety ext. 31249.

Franklin County District schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 9, and will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

All extracurricular activities and games have also been canceled.

The Citizen of the Month Celebration has been reschedule to Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 1:30 p.m.

