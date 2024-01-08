Sunday Evening Forecast

Tonight, will remain mostly cloudy with lows near 40 degrees. Storms enter into the panhandle Monday with a level 3/5 risk of becoming severe.
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tonight will remain mostly cloudy with low temperatures near 40 degrees inland and in the low 40s along the coast.

Tomorrow’s high temperatures will be near 60 degrees area wide. A strong low-pressure system will bring rain to the panhandle Monday evening lasting through our overnight hours and Tuesday morning. With this, an enhanced risk for severe weather is forecast, which is a level 3/5. The main concerns are strong winds of 30-40 mph and wind gusts of up to 50-60mph, as well as heavy downpours. However, the chance at seeing a tornado cannot be ruled out and is something that we are diligently watching.

The potent low-pressure system exits the panhandle by Tuesday afternoon making way for Wednesday to be sunny and cool, in the mid to upper 50′s.

High temperatures begin to increase on Thursday, with rain returning to the forecast once again by Friday.

Copyright 2024 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Involves motorcycle
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in Panama City Beach crash
Potential Re-zoning of Panama City mall
Panama City Mall may have some hope for future re-development
More film making its way into Bay County
More film being driven into Bay County
Bay County homes
Tips for those entering the homebuying market
Panama City Beach is building two new fire stations to replace Station 31 and Station 32,...
Panama City Beach in the process of replacing two fire stations

Latest News

Tonight, will remain mostly cloudy with lows near 40 degrees. Storms enter into the panhandle...
Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday will continue to be mild and pleasant; however, a strong low-pressure system enters...
Saturday Evening Forecast
Sunday will continue to be mild and pleasant; however, a strong low-pressure system enters...
Saturday Evening Forecast
Heavy rain Friday night will give way to quieter weather this weekend.
Weekend Forecast