Sunday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tonight will remain mostly cloudy with low temperatures near 40 degrees inland and in the low 40s along the coast.

Tomorrow’s high temperatures will be near 60 degrees area wide. A strong low-pressure system will bring rain to the panhandle Monday evening lasting through our overnight hours and Tuesday morning. With this, an enhanced risk for severe weather is forecast, which is a level 3/5. The main concerns are strong winds of 30-40 mph and wind gusts of up to 50-60mph, as well as heavy downpours. However, the chance at seeing a tornado cannot be ruled out and is something that we are diligently watching.

The potent low-pressure system exits the panhandle by Tuesday afternoon making way for Wednesday to be sunny and cool, in the mid to upper 50′s.

High temperatures begin to increase on Thursday, with rain returning to the forecast once again by Friday.

Copyright 2024 WJHG. All rights reserved.