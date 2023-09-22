A&H Heating & Air

We are a locally owned and operated HVAC contractor. We specialize in residential and commercial heating and air conditioning service, installation and repair. At A&H Heating And Air, we strive for excellence, and we guarantee we will beat the competition.

We are Honest, Quality, and Affordable Air.

24-Hour Service Availability

We offer Ameristar Split Heat Pumps for any application. Rheem Split Heat Pumps. We also offer Gree mini-splits for garages, add-ons, man-caves, etc.

Meet the Owner

Everyone meet Joseph “Lee” Alderman. He was born and raised in Panama City and graduated from Mosley High School.

Joseph spent almost a decade in the HVAC industry, ranging from installation, service and service management.

Prior to HVAC, Joseph worked for the Panama City Police Department as a Police Officer.

Joseph has six children, all girls, ranging from 4-15 years old. His wife of 6 years, works at Bay District Schools Safety and Security as an SRO.

If you know Joseph personally, you know he is a straight-forward guy.

Joseph’s work ethic consists of trust, honesty and good moral character.

