Address: 2505 Harrison Avenue Panama City , FL 32405
Phone: 850-233-DERM (3376)
Email: harmony.nagy@dermsolutionsgroup.com
Website: https://mydermspecialists.com/
Click here to learn about our Spa specials and events!
About Us
In this critical time, we want you to know we are here for patients with skin cancer and urgent skin care needs. We will assure you receive the treatment you need with the highest measure of safety possible.
WE ARE NOW OFFERING TELEMEDICINE VISITS, DELIVERY AND CURBSIDE ORDERS. CALL 877-231-3376 TO SCHEDULE TELEMEDICINE APPOINTMENT: https://mydermspecialists.com/telemedicine-and-your-home-appointment/
New Hours:
MON 7AM-5PM
TUE 8AM-6PM
WED 8AM-6PM
THU 8AM-6PM
FRI CLOSED
SAT CLOSED
SUN CLOSED
About Our Commitment to You
At Dermatology Specialists, we’re committed to providing you with the highest quality, comprehensive care for your skin. Our providers combine education, experience, and continual training with advanced, proven treatments and technology. Let us help you achieve and maintain your healthiest skin.
Dermatology Specialists is a professional team of physicians, certified physician assistants (PA-Cs), and nurses (RNs) who are trained in the medical and surgical sub-specialty of dermatology.Our team is represented in many professional medical organizations including:
American Society for Mohs Surgery
American Academy of Dermatology
American Society of Dermatopathology
American Society for Dermatologic Surgery
American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery
American College of Physicians
Click here for answers to some of our FAQs!
Additional Locations:
Panama City Beach
12907 Panama City Beach Parkway
Panama City Beach, FL 32407
Phone: (850) 403-4783
Bonifay
2600 Hospital Drive
Bonifay, FL 32425
Phone: (850) 397-4017
DeFuniak Springs
Gateway Medical Clinic
DeFuniak Springs, FL 32433
Phone: (850) 601-5870
Fort Walton Beach
922 Marwalt Drive, Suite 100
Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547
Phone: (850) 684-8103
Gulf Breeze
3089 Gulf Breeze Parkway
Gulf Breeze, FL
32563-3216
Phone: (850) 203-3790
Port St. Joe
212 Hwy 98, Suite B
Port St. Joe, FL 32456
Phone: (850) 816-0941
Marianna
4357 Lafayette St.
Marianna, FL 32446
Phone: (850) 394-9457
Santa Rosa Beach
82 Mack Bayou Loop
Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
Phone: (850) 344-1717
Navarre
2053 Fountain Professional Court, Suite B
Navarre, FL 32566
Phone: (850) 601-5905