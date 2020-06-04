Address: 2505 Harrison Avenue Panama City , FL 32405

Phone: 850-233-DERM (3376)

Email: harmony.nagy@dermsolutionsgroup.com

Website: https://mydermspecialists.com/

About Us

In this critical time, we want you to know we are here for patients with skin cancer and urgent skin care needs. We will assure you receive the treatment you need with the highest measure of safety possible.

WE ARE NOW OFFERING TELEMEDICINE VISITS, DELIVERY AND CURBSIDE ORDERS. CALL 877-231-3376 TO SCHEDULE TELEMEDICINE APPOINTMENT: https://mydermspecialists.com/telemedicine-and-your-home-appointment/

New Hours:

MON 7AM-5PM

TUE 8AM-6PM

WED 8AM-6PM

THU 8AM-6PM

FRI CLOSED

SAT CLOSED

SUN CLOSED

About Our Commitment to You

At Dermatology Specialists, we’re committed to providing you with the highest quality, comprehensive care for your skin. Our providers combine education, experience, and continual training with advanced, proven treatments and technology. Let us help you achieve and maintain your healthiest skin.

Dermatology Specialists is a professional team of physicians, certified physician assistants (PA-Cs), and nurses (RNs) who are trained in the medical and surgical sub-specialty of dermatology.Our team is represented in many professional medical organizations including:

American Society for Mohs Surgery

American Academy of Dermatology

American Society of Dermatopathology

American Society for Dermatologic Surgery

American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery

American College of Physicians

Additional Locations:

Panama City Beach

12907 Panama City Beach Parkway

Panama City Beach, FL 32407

Phone: (850) 403-4783

Bonifay

2600 Hospital Drive

Bonifay, FL 32425

Phone: (850) 397-4017

DeFuniak Springs

Gateway Medical Clinic

DeFuniak Springs, FL 32433

Phone: (850) 601-5870

Fort Walton Beach

922 Marwalt Drive, Suite 100

Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547

Phone: (850) 684-8103

Gulf Breeze

3089 Gulf Breeze Parkway

Gulf Breeze, FL

32563-3216

Phone: (850) 203-3790

Port St. Joe

212 Hwy 98, Suite B

Port St. Joe, FL 32456

Phone: (850) 816-0941

Marianna

4357 Lafayette St.

Marianna, FL 32446

Phone: (850) 394-9457

Santa Rosa Beach

82 Mack Bayou Loop

Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

Phone: (850) 344-1717

Navarre

2053 Fountain Professional Court, Suite B

Navarre, FL 32566

Phone: (850) 601-5905