COVID-19 and Mental Health
NewsChannel 7 hosts Mental Health Town Hall
WJHG is teaming up with local experts to bring you information related to mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mental Health First Aid USA hosting classes at Gulf Coast State College
Mental Health First Aid will host events to teach people what to look for to help others with mental health...
Substance Abuse and Mental health Services Administration
SAMHSA’s Disaster Distress Helpline provides 24/7, 365-day-a-year crisis counseling and support to people experiencing...
Life Management Center of Northwest Florida, Inc.
In operation since 1954, Life Management Center provides comprehensive behavioral and mental health, and family counseling services in...
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
We can all help prevent suicide. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for...
Emerald Coast Behavioral Hospital
Emerald Coast Behavioral Health Hospital provides acute inpatient and outpatient psychiatric services.
The Trevor Project
The Trevor Project is the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer &...
Bay District Schools Mental Health
BDS is dedicated to providing a multi-tiered system of support that includes the delivery of evidence-based mental health care assessment, diagnosis,...
Big Bend Community Based Care
Big Bend Community Based Care serves as the Network Management agency for child welfare and behavioral health services in northwest Florida.
Gulf Coast Children's Advocacy Center
Since March of 2000, Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center has transformed the lives of victims of child abuse and sexual violence by offering a refuge...