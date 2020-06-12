Advertise with Us

Panama City’s leading News, Weather and Sports station

Contact your WJHG local marketing executive or Kristen White to learn more about advertising on wjhg.com, WJHG-NBC, WECP-CBS, EJHG-CW, and EECP-My Network.

We are an official Google Premier Partner and offer digital marketing services including: audience targeting, SEO/SEM, targeted email, social media advertising, Streaming Video-OTT, and more.

General Sales Manager

Kristen White, General Sales Manager - desk: 850-230-5255 kristen.white@wjhg.com

National Sales Manager

Wes Tomlin National Sales Manager - desk: 404-290-8760 wes.tomlin@gray.tv

Digital Sales Manager

Jason Varnadoe - desk: 850-230-5292 jason.varnadoe@wjhg.com

Local Multi Media Marketing Representatives

Robert Bolton - desk: 850-230-5260 robby.bolton@wjhg.com

Jeff George - desk: 850-230-5280 jeff.george@wecptv.com

Hollie Hundley - desk: 850-230-5257 hollie.hundley@wjhg.com

Randy Wahlberg - desk: 850-230-5259 randy.wahlberg@wjhg.com

Krista Benninger - desk: 850-230-5258 krista.benninger@wjhg.com

Traffic

Deena Sprayberry - desk: 850-230-5249 traffic@wjhg.com

Local Sales Assistant

Leslie Davidson - desk: 850-230-5244 leslie.davidson@wjhg.com

Political Broadcast Advertising

Mike Jones - Director of National Political Sales Gray Television – Washington, DC – desk: 202-400-0598 mike.jones@gray.tv