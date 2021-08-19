Want to be a WJHG interview guest?

Show interviews are coming back.

The station is bringing back its show interviews, but with precautions.

Precautions:

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all guests and visitors must be fully vaccinated to enter the building. All guests must provide proof of vaccination before an interview is scheduled. Those who arrive with guests must also provide proof of vaccination prior to the interview booking.

About the show interviews:

NewsChannel Today airs live Monday-Friday from 4:30 a.m. - 7 a.m. CT. NewsChannel 7 at 11 airs Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-12p.m.

Want to be on one of the shows? Fill out the form below.

On the guest form, there is a section to add your proof of vaccination.

Please allow 1-3 business days to hear back about booking an interview after you fill out the form.

If you’re booked for an interview:

If you are booked for an interview, you’re asked to park in the front parking lot, press the call button at the front door for entry to the building. A member of the staff will escort you from the front door to the studio. You’re asked not to go to the side of the building for entry.

You’re asked to arrive at least 15 minutes before your interview. If you are unable to arrive at that time, you’re asked to notify the station immediately.

If a specialized set is required for your interview, you’re asked to arrive 30-45 minutes prior to your interview to allow enough time for setup.