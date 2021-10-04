New Kids On The Block Announce The Ultimate Party With 'The MixTape Tour 2022' Featuring Legendary Special Guests Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley & En Vogue

THE FOUR ICONIC ACTS HAVE SOLD MORE THAN 150 MILLION ALBUMS COMBINED
THE MIXTAPE TOUR 2022 WILL TRAVEL TO 50+ CITIES IN ARENAS ACROSS NORTH AMERICA NEXT SUMMER
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, multiplatinum selling pop super-group New Kids On The Block continues the party like nobody else can with the announcement of The MixTape Tour 2022, with their friends Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue as legendary special guests.
Produced by Live Nation, the four iconic acts will embark on The MixTape Tour 2022 for its 50+ date journey beginning May 10 in Cincinnati, OH and make stops in arenas in Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles, Atlanta and more, before wrapping July 23 in Washington, DC. See full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 8 at Ticketmaster.com. For more information on VIP packages and NKOTB fan club pre-sales, please visit www.nkotb.com.
In celebration of the tour announcement, the four iconic acts will appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show today for a "Kelly's New Kids on the Block Party" show takeover that gives fans a sneak peek into what they can expect from the dynamic, unbeatable live show, including a performance from NKOTB. Watch a sneak peek of the appearance HERE.
"We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can't wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022," Donnie Wahlberg said. "Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let's GO!"
The MixTape Tour 2022 is already shaping up to be a can't miss night out where fans can hear chart-topping hits and legendary catalogues spanning generations all night long. It follows the colossal commercial and critical success of NKOTB's 2019 tour by the same name – their biggest since reuniting in 2008 – which grossed $53.2 million, sold more than 650,000 tickets and pioneered a super-sized show each night with multiple acts (Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Naughty By Nature and Debbie Gibson) hitting the stage and reimagining what a special guest on a tour could look like.
NKOTB will hit the stage on the MixTape Tour 2022 to perform fan favorite #1 hits like "Hangin' Tough," "I'll Be Loving You (Forever)," and "Step By Step" while tour mates Salt-N-Pepa ("Push It," "Shoop," "Whatta Man"), Rick Astley ("Never Gonna Give You Up," "Together Forever") and En Vogue ("Don't Let Go [Love]," "Free Your Mind," "Give It Up, Turn It Loose," "Hold On") keep the party going with music that catapulted them to stardom and solidified their places in music history.
NKOTB most recently returned to the stage for an epic, one night only, sold out performance at Fenway Park on August 6 in their beloved hometown of Boston, MA. Watch a recap HERE. The show marked their first performance in two years, their third show at Fenway Park, and a preview of the explosive live energy from the group that fans can expect from the MixTape Tour 2022.
In 2021, Salt-N-Pepa received a Lifetime Achievement Award. 2022 will kick up with Salt-N-Pepa dedicating their Hollywood Walk of Fame star.
Over the past two years, Rick Astley has amassed million YouTube followers with a series of covers from his studio and become a major force on TikTok with 1.7 million followers. "Never Gonna Give You Up" was recently featured on the critically acclaimed series Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ and its video has been viewed more than 1 billion times.
En Vogue celebrated the 30th anniversary of their first album Born To Sing on April 3, 2020, when it was reissued on Rhino Records, closed out the 2020 Billboard Music Awards with a performance of "Free Your Mind," and launched their Funky Divas podcast. In March, they appeared with Salt-N-Pepa in Coming 2 America for a show-stopping performance of their hit song "Whatta Man" that was aptly titled "Whatta King" and was featured on the film's soundtrack. In 2018, they released their album Electric Café, with a top 10 single ("Rocket"). Recent collaborations have included Snoop Dogg, Raphael Saadiq and Chance the Rapper.
THE MIXTAPE TOUR 2022 DATES
DATE
CITY
VENUE
Tuesday, May 10
Cincinnati, OH
Heritage Bank Center
Thursday, May 12
Indianapolis, IN
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Friday, May 13
Nashville, TN
Bridgestone Arena
Saturday, May 14
St. Louis, MO
Enterprise Center
Sunday, May 15
Kansas City, MO
T-Mobile Center
Monday, May 16
Oklahoma City, OK
Paycom Center
Wednesday, May 18
New Orleans, LA
Smoothie King Center
Thursday, May 19
Houston, TX
Toyota Center
Friday, May 20
Edinburg, TX
Bert Ogden Arena
Saturday, May 21
San Antonio, TX
AT&T Center
Sunday, May 22
Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center
Wednesday, May 25
Phoenix, AZ
Footprint Center
Thursday, May 26
San Diego, CA
Viejas Arena
Friday, May 27
Los Angeles, CA
Staples Center
Saturday, May 28
Anaheim, CA
Honda Center
Sunday, May 29
Las Vegas, NV
Michelob ULTRA Arena
Tuesday, May 31
Fresno, CA
Save Mart Center
Wednesday, June 1
San Jose, CA
SAP Center
Thursday, June 2
Sacramento, CA
Golden 1 Center
Saturday, June 4
Seattle, WA
Climate Pledge Arena
Sunday, June 5
Portland, OR
Moda Center
Monday, June 6
Spokane, WA
Spokane Arena
Tuesday, June 7
Boise, ID
Ford Idaho Center
Wednesday, June 8
Salt Lake City, UT
Vivint Arena
Friday, June 10
Denver, CO
Ball Arena
Saturday, June 11
Lincoln, NE
Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sunday, June 12
Des Moines, IA
Wells Fargo Arena
Tuesday, June 14
St. Paul, MN
Xcel Energy Center
Wednesday, June 15
Milwaukee, WI
Fiserv Forum
Thursday, June 16
Grand Rapids, MI
Van Andel Arena
Friday, June 17
Rosemont, IL
Allstate Arena
Tuesday, June 21
Cleveland, OH
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Wednesday, June 22
Toronto, ON
Scotiabank Arena
Thursday, June 23
Mt. Pleasant, MI
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Friday, June 24
Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena
Saturday, June 25
Columbus, OH
Schottenstein Center
Sunday, June 26
Lexington, KY
Rupp Arena
Wednesday, June 29
Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center
Thursday, June 30
Belmont Park, NY
UBS Arena
Friday, July 1
Uncasville, CT
Mohegan Sun Arena
Saturday, July 2
Uncasville, CT
Mohegan Sun Arena
Sunday, July 3
Atlantic City, NJ
Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Wednesday, July 6
Greenville, SC
Bon Secours Arena
Thursday, July 7
Atlanta, GA
State Farm Arena
Friday, July 8
Jacksonville, FL
Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Saturday, July 9
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
FLA Live Arena
Sunday, July 10
Orlando, FL
Amway Center
Tuesday, July 12
Charlotte, NC
Spectrum Center
Thursday, July 14
Newark, NJ
Prudential Center
Friday, July 15
Boston, MA
TD Garden
Sunday, July 17
Buffalo, NY
KeyBank Center
Tuesday, July 19
Pittsburgh, PA
PPG Paints Arena
Thursday, July 21
Hershey, PA
Giant Center
Friday, July 22
Raleigh, NC
PNC Arena
Saturday, July 23
Washington, DC
Capital One Arena
