Subaru of America Announces Winners of the 2021 American National Technician Competition Boise, ID technician recognized for service excellence to represent the U.S. at the Subaru World Technical Competition in Japan

CAMDEN, N.J., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced Tau Jeppesen, Senior Master Service Technician at Larry H. Miller Subaru in Boise, ID as the winner of the 2021 American National Technician Competition (ANTC). The Subaru ANTC is a biennial event honoring Subaru technicians nationwide by showcasing their troubleshooting abilities, product knowledge, technical expertise, and hands-on skills.

The winner of the 2021 Subaru National Technician Competition, Tau Jeppesen, is a Senior Master Service Technician at Larry H. Miller Subaru in Boise, ID. Next year, Jeppesen will compete in the Subaru World Technical Competition in Japan representing the U.S.

"At Subaru, our retailers are at the heart of our organization, and we're proud to bring together our Subaru retailer technicians, not only for some fun competition, but in recognition of their unparalleled service," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "Every participant showcased the strength of our franchise, but Tau Jeppesen proved himself a worthy winner, and we're excited to see what he accomplishes at the Subaru International Technical Competition, next year."

The competition presented challenges in three vehicle skill groups, each lasting about one hour, and were scored for accuracy, speed, and service quality. The event included a written test on technical knowledge, and hands on challenges in the areas of precision measurement, engine performance & drivability, and body electrical. The top Subaru technicians from around the country were selected to compete and represent their respective geographic sales zones, based on their technical knowledge, excellent Fixed Right First Time (FRFT) rate scores, and ASE certifications. The event took place at Subaru of America's U.S. headquarters in Camden, New Jersey.

The winner, Tau Jeppesen, is a Senior Master Service Technician at Larry H. Miller Subaru in Boise, ID and has been a technician for over seven years. Jeppesen began working on cars in high school and is passionate about the hands-on work he does as a technician. In his spare time, he enjoys restoring older cars and getting outdoors, whether it's hiking, kayaking or getting on his motorcycle. As both a Zone Champion (Portland) and first place winner, Jeppesen will receive a cash prize of $1,500, and an all-expenses paid trip to Japan to compete in the Subaru World Technical Competition representing the U.S. in 2022.

Second place honors went to Gregory Beach of Ramsey Subaru in Ramsey, NJ receiving a $1,000 total prize, while Shayne Garrison of Reynolds Subaru, Lyme, CT was awarded third place, receiving a $500 prize. The full list of Zone Champions and runners up is included (in alphabetical order):

Mark Anderson – Byers Dublin , Columbus, OH

Greg Beach – Ramsey Subaru, Ramsey, NJ

Chris Beckfield – Chilson Subaru, Eau Claire, WI

William Clark – Subaru of Melbourne , Melbourne, FL

Joshua Coron – Evergreen Subaru, Auburn, ME

Mike Demera – Lithia Subaru of Fresno , Fresno, CA

Trent Dobrzyn – Faulkner Subaru, Bethlehem, PA

Jason Figueroa – Johnson Subaru of Cary , Cary, NC

William Gahan – Mark Miller Subaru , Salt Lake City, UT

Shayne Garrison – Reynolds Subaru, Lyme, CT

Alan Garza – Gillman Subaru – Houston SW, Houston, TX

Anthony Heng – Premier Subaru, Fremont, CA

Tau Jeppesen – Larry H. Miller Subaru, Boise, ID

Tarin Kasper – Ramsey Subaru of Des Moines , Urbandale, IA

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Dominick Infante

Director, Corporate Communications

(856) 488-8615

dinfante@subaru.com

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

danton@subaru.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.