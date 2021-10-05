Working Solutions Donates to Five Nonprofits Contributions are part of company's 25th-anniversary celebration

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Working Solutions, a leading on-demand contact center outsourcer, turned 25 this month. As part of the celebration, the company will contribute $5,000 to five nonprofit organizations recommended by Working Solutions agents for a total $25,000.

"Our agents are why we've thrived for the past two-and-a-half decades," said Kim Houlne, company founder and chief executive. "We want to recognize their hard work and support by contributing to the community organizations that mean the most to these agents."

The donations will go to:

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital – A pediatric treatment and research facility in Memphis, Tennessee , focused on children's catastrophic diseases, particularly – A pediatric treatment and research facility in, focused on children's catastrophic diseases, particularly leukemia and other cancers. Patients are not charged for their care.

Alzheimer's Association – Founded by a group of family members and individuals who recognized the need to unite caregivers. The association provides support to those facing the disease and advances research into the treatment.

Isaiah 117 House – A foundation that provides a transition home that foster children can be brought to while they wait for safe placement.

The Trevor Project – The world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention for LGBTQ young people that offers 24/7 assistance.

Southeastern Guide Dogs – Provides guide dogs to the visually impaired, veterans with disabilities, and children with significant challenges, including diminished eyesight and loss of a parent in the military.

About Working Solutions

Working Solutions is a recognized leader in onshore, on-demand contact center solutions. Its remote workforces deliver business process outsourcing (BPO) services for clients and their customers across diverse industries, such as consumer services, travel/hospitality, utilities, healthcare and retail. Learn more at workingsolutions.com.

