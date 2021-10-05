AbbVie Receives CHMP Positive Opinion for Risankizumab (SKYRIZI®) for the Treatment of Adults with Active Psoriatic Arthritis in the European Union (EU) - CHMP positive opinion is based on data from two Phase 3 studies, KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2[1],[2]

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended the approval of risankizumab (SKYRIZI®, 150 mg, subcutaneous injection at week 0, week 4 and every 12 weeks thereafter) alone or in combination with methotrexate (MTX), for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in adults who have had an inadequate response or who have been intolerant to one or more disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs). The CHMP positive opinion is a scientific recommendation for marketing authorization to the European Commission, which authorizes marketing approval in the European Union.

This CHMP positive opinion was supported by data from two pivotal Phase 3 studies, KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2, which evaluated risankizumab in adults with active psoriatic arthritis including those who had responded inadequately or were intolerant to biologic therapy and/or non-biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs).1,2 Additionally, the efficacy and safety profile of risankizumab with up to 52 weeks of exposure was consistent with the profile observed up to 24 weeks.8

"Many patients with psoriatic arthritis experience uncontrolled skin and joint symptoms despite the availability of existing therapies. For this reason, it is important to have multiple treatment options available for physicians to effectively manage their patients' condition," said Thomas Hudson, senior vice president, research and development, AbbVie. "The CHMP's recommendation to approve risankizumab in psoriatic arthritis is an important step in bringing treatment to more patients in need."

Across the Phase 3 KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2 clinical studies, risankizumab met the primary endpoint of ACR20 response at week 24 versus placebo.1,2 In both studies, risankizumab also met ranked secondary endpoints including, but not limited to improvements in several clinical manifestations of psoriatic arthritis such as skin clearance (as measured by at least a 90 percent improvement in Psoriasis Area Severity Index [PASI 90]), physical function (as measured by the Health Assessment Questionnaire Disability Index [HAQ-DI]) and minimal disease activity (MDA) at week 24. In both KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2, the most common adverse reactions associated with risankizumab were upper respiratory infections, headache, fatigue, injection site reactions and tinea infections.1,2

If the CHMP recommendation is accepted by the European Commission, this will mark the second indication for risankizumab in the European Union, which was approved in 2019 for the treatment of adult plaque psoriasis. The Marketing Authorization will be valid in all member states of the European Union, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Northern Ireland.

Risankizumab (SKYRIZI®) is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization globally.

Use of risankizumab in psoriatic arthritis is not approved and its safety and efficacy are under evaluation by regulatory authorities.

About Psoriatic Arthritis

Psoriatic arthritis is a heterogeneous, systemic inflammatory disease with hallmark manifestations across multiple domains including joints and skin.5,6 In psoriatic arthritis, the immune system creates inflammation that can lead to pain, fatigue, stiffness in the joints and cause a red, scaly rash.5,6

About KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-21,2,3,8

KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2 are both Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of risankizumab in adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis. KEEPsAKE-1 evaluated risankizumab in patients who had an inadequate response or intolerance to at least one DMARD. KEEPsAKE-2 evaluated risankizumab in patients who had an inadequate response or intolerance to biologic therapy and/or DMARDs. Patients were randomized to risankizumab 150 mg or placebo followed by risankizumab 150 mg at week 24. Patients randomized to risankizumab received four maintenance doses a year, following two initiation doses.

The primary endpoint for both studies was the achievement of ACR20 response at week 24. Ranked secondary endpoints included, but were not limited to, change from baseline in HAQ-DI, as well as the achievement of PASI 90 and minimal disease activity (MDA) at week 24. The studies are ongoing, and the long-term extension remains blinded to evaluate the long-term safety, tolerability and efficacy of risankizumab in patients who have completed the placebo-controlled period.

More information on these trials can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov (KEEPsAKE-1: NCT03675308; KEEPsAKE-2: NCT03671148).

About SKYRIZI® (risankizumab)3

SKYRIZI is an interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor that selectively blocks IL-23 by binding to its p19 subunit.3,9 IL-23, a cytokine involved in inflammatory processes, is thought to be linked to a number of chronic immune-mediated diseases, including psoriasis.9 The approved dose for SKYRIZI is 150 mg (two 75 mg injections), administered by subcutaneous injection at week 0 and 4, and every 12 weeks thereafter. Phase 3 trials of SKYRIZI in psoriasis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and psoriatic arthritis are ongoing.10,11,12,13

Important EU Indication and Safety Information about SKYRIZI® (risankizumab)3

SKYRIZI is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy.

SKYRIZI is contraindicated in patients with hypersensitivity to the active substance or to any of the excipients. SKYRIZI may increase the risk of infection. In patients with a chronic infection, a history of recurrent infection, or known risk factors for infection, SKYRIZI should be used with caution. Treatment with SKYRIZI should not be initiated in patients with any clinically important active infection until the infection resolves or is adequately treated.

Prior to initiating treatment with SKYRIZI, patients should be evaluated for tuberculosis (TB) infection. Patients receiving SKYRIZI should be monitored for signs and symptoms of active TB. Anti-TB therapy should be considered prior to initiating SKYRIZI in patients with a past history of latent or active TB in whom an adequate course of treatment cannot be confirmed.

Prior to initiating therapy with SKYRIZI, completion of all appropriate immunizations should be considered according to current immunization guidelines. If a patient has received live vaccination (viral or bacterial), it is recommended to wait at least 4 weeks prior to starting treatment with SKYRIZI. Patients treated with SKYRIZI should not receive live vaccines during treatment and for at least 21 weeks after treatment.

The most frequently reported adverse reactions were upper respiratory infections, which occurred in 13 percent of patients. Commonly (greater than or equal to 1/100 to less than 1/10) reported adverse reactions included tinea infections, headache, pruritus, fatigue and injection site reactions.

This is not a complete summary of all safety information. See SKYRIZI full summary of product characteristics (SmPC) at www.ema.europa.eu.

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

