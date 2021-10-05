NHL and Chemours Announce Multiyear Partnership Renewal, Expanding Successful Collaboration on Sustainable Solutions for Community Rinks Across North America

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Hockey League® (NHL) and The Chemours Company ("Chemours") (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials and Chemical Solutions, announced today their multiyear renewal of a partnership that started in 2018 and continues to provide education, technical support, innovation and sustainable solutions with Opteon™ refrigerants to support the NHL's commitment to ensuring all levels of hockey thrive for future generations. In addition, the partnership will expand beyond ice rinks and into the classroom via support of Chemours' middle school partnership program to inspire the next generation of STEM professionals, while fostering values core to both organizations, such as integrity, respect, courage, teamwork, perseverance, and acceptance.

With this partnership renewal, both organizations are building on the strong foundation of successful outreach to community and professional ice rinks alike, providing environmentally and economically sustainable refrigerant solutions to an aging rink infrastructure across North America that has historically been heavily dependent on ozone depleting or high global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants such as HCFC-22 and HFC blend R-507.

In the initial term of the partnership and through collaboration with mechanical contractors, design engineers and equipment manufacturers, approximately 200 community, university and professional rinks, including The SAP Center, home of the San Jose Sharks® in California, and Ball Arena, home of the Colorado Avalanche®, have successfully transitioned to Opteon™ refrigerants. This collaborative approach between the NHL and Chemours has encouraged taking a more holistic view of rink and facilities management that goes beyond a simple comparison of refrigerant fluids and encompasses total system emissions and life cycle costs of facility operations.

The extension of the term of the partnership comes at a critical time, when U.S. regulatory changes require the phase-out of the production and import of high GWP refrigerants, such as HCFC-22, as part of the passage of the AIM Act. Now, more than ever, community rink owners and operators need to be well informed on changing environmental regulations, and consider several factors when selecting refrigerants and refrigeration systems to create the perfect sheet of ice, including equipment age, installation cost, ongoing maintenance cost, safety, performance and energy efficiency of a new system.

The partnership furthers the NHL's commitment to address barriers to the sport through environmental, financial and social sustainability in the community rink infrastructure. The NHL's environmental sustainability platform – NHL Green – continues to promote accessibility and sustainability throughout hockey, particularly as the League is focused on growing the game across North America and by providing broader exposure of the game to more diverse audiences and players of all ages and demographics at the grassroots level.

For more information, please visit www.optforbetter.com/nhl.

About The Chemours Company



The Chemours Company (Chemours or the Company) (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. We deliver customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration, and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining and oil and gas. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Ti-Pure™, Opteon™, Freon™, Nafion™, Krytox™, Teflon™, and Viton™. In 2019, Chemours was named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies. The company has approximately 6,500 employees and 30 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,300 customers in approximately 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

For more information, we invite you to visit chemours.com or follow us on Twitter @Chemours or LinkedIn.

About the NHL



The National Hockey League (NHL), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League's international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, Turner Sports and NHL Network in the U.S.; Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; Viaplay in the Nordic Region; Yandex in Russia; and CCTV and Tencent in China; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in every country. Fans are engaged across the League's digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio; and on NHL.com, available in nine languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League's inception, powered by SAP. NHL Original Productions and NHL Studios produce compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL's social and digital platforms.

The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using the sport of hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL's Hockey Is For Everyone initiative reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. The NHL is expanding access and opportunity for people of all backgrounds and abilities to play hockey, fostering more inclusive environments and growing the game through a greater diversity of participants. To date, the NHL has invested more than $100 million in youth hockey and grassroots programs, with a commitment to invest an additional $5 million for diversity and inclusion programs over the next year.

