Sunstone Hotel Investors Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sunstone") (NYSE: SHO), the owner of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® in the hospitality sector, announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter 2021 on Thursday, November 4, 2021, after the market closes. Management will hold its quarterly conference call the next day, on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Pacific Time).

A live webcast of the call will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sunstonehotels.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the website. Alternatively, interested parties may dial 1-844-915-4230 and reference Conference ID 2757771 to listen to the live call.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors:

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT"). Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at www.sunstonehotels.com.

For Additional Information:

Bryan Giglia

Chief Financial Officer

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.

(949) 382-3036

Aaron Reyes

Senior Vice President & Treasurer

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.

(949) 382-3018

