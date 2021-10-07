Hall Render elects national health care leader Gregg Wallander as next President/CEO After leading the firm for a decade, John Ryan will join OrthoIndy as CEO

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders of Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman, P.C. – a national health care-focused law firm with nine offices across the country – have elected Gregg Wallander as their next President/CEO. He will officially assume the role of President/CEO on January 1, 2022.

Wallander has practiced law for more than 25 years and has been instrumental in helping health care clients interpret and respond to shifts in the health care landscape. He counsels health care organizations on business and operational challenges, government regulations, and complex transactions. His experience and national presence in Stark Law reform led to an invitation to participate in a Congressionally led roundtable with experts that included CMS officials, Stark Law regulation authors, and federal prosecutors.

Throughout his tenure at Hall Render, Wallander has held several leadership roles in the Firm, including serving on the Board of Directors for nearly 20 years and as Health Counsel Practice Group Leader for 16 years.

"It's a privilege to have been chosen by our Shareholders to lead this organization and, in turn, to help guide our attorneys, advisors, and staff in their efforts to counsel clients and work in a manner that exemplifies our Firm's vision and culture," said Wallander. "I'm eager to continue the hard work that John started over the last 10 years and to further solidify Hall Render's position as a health care industry leader."

"I'm excited to watch the trajectory of the firm under Gregg's leadership," explained current President/CEO John Ryan. "He has established himself as a trusted advisor and leader both in the Firm and in our industry, and I am confident that he is exactly what's needed to help Hall Render continue to provide exceptional service to the health care industry."

After 10 years of serving in the President/CEO role, Ryan will transition from the Firm and join OrthoIndy – a growing orthopedic practice based in the Midwest – as CEO on January 1, 2022. There, he will share strategic and operational oversight with Board President Dr. Edward Hellman.

