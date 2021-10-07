Invisible Fence® Brand Expands Direct Service in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisible Fence® Brand, pioneer of the pet containment industry, is growing their service area in Pennsylvania. Six different Invisible Fence dealerships will be merging into one and operating under the name Invisible Fence of Philadelphia. These six dealerships include: Invisible Fence by Staydog, Invisible Fence of Northern Delaware, Invisible Fence by Astro Fence, Invisible Fence of Central Delaware, Invisible Fence of Delaware Valley, and Invisible Fence of Lehigh Valley. Invisible Fence of Philadelphia will serve all the territories from the acquired dealerships.

Invisible Fence of Philadelphia will be based in Paoli, PA, and act as a full-service dealership of genuine Invisible Fence products and services. With each dealership's respective territories, Invisible Fence of Philadelphia will serve over 78,000 satisfied customers.

"Each one of these dealers are unique in their own way, but collectively they all strive towards the same goal – to keep dogs and cats safe at home. This fits perfectly with our mission to help pet owners enjoy their pets more and worry about them less." said Ed Hoyt, Senior Director of Invisible Fence.

Acquiring these six dealerships is the company's 14th acquisition of the year. Radio Systems Corporation just recently acquired Invisible Fence of the Upstate and now has over 240 authorized dealers. Invisible Fence has the largest support network for pet containment in the US and Canada.

"Expanding our footprint allows us to extend our customer service hours and offer new and innovative solutions that will help customers enjoy their pets even more – all while providing the same high-level of attention customers have come to expect." said Hoyt.

Invisible Fence offers the exclusive Boundary Plus® System, the most premier dog fence on the market, including professional installation and Perfect Start™ Plus Training. Highly recommended by veterinarians, dog trainers, animal behaviorists and other pet experts, Invisible Fence offers pet fences that can be customized for clients' unique needs.

With these acquisitions, Invisible Fence will continue to support and be involved in the local community. Local animal shelter donations, adoption events and the Project Breathe™ Program are among some of the ways Invisible Fence will continue to contribute to local pet welfare.

About Invisible Fence® Brand

Invisible Fence pioneered the pet containment industry in 1973, making it their mission to provide safe boundaries inside and outside of the home. The Radio Systems Corporation® owned brand predominantly sells pet containment, avoidance and access solutions across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to offering award-winning products like Boundary Plus® Technology, Authorized Dealers provide professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and integrated solutions that have protected more than three million pets to date. Invisible Fence also founded the Project Breathe™ Program in 2006, donating more than 33,000 pet oxygen masks to fire departments and first responders. For more information on Invisible Fence or to find a local dealer, visit InvisibleFence.com or follow the company on Facebook.

