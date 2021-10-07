Persefoni Names Marc Zenner as CFO

The former global co-head of Corporate Finance Advisory at J.P. Morgan, joins the carbon footprint management SaaS company as they prepare to scale up in the rapidly growing carbon transition space.

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Persefoni, the climate platform for enterprises and institutional investors to provide real-time assessments and management of their carbon footprint, today announced Marc Zenner, a former J.P. Morgan (NYSE: JPM) investment banker, as its new Chief Financial Officer. Zenner, who previously served as global co-head of Corporate Finance Advisory at J.P. Morgan, joins Persefoni as the company prepares to scale up in the rapidly growing carbon transition space.

Zenner was professor of finance and chair of the finance area at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill prior to his 17-year career in investment banking. During his years at Citigroup and J.P. Morgan, Zenner advised companies across various sectors on their financing and strategic decisions. Since retiring from J.P. Morgan, he has spent his time serving on boards, advising startups, and serving as an expert witness.

In his new role, Zenner said, his first priority will be to spend time meeting with his new colleagues and investors and to help the company develop and execute its growth plan.

Kentaro Kawamori, the founder and CEO of Persefoni said, "We are excited to have Marc join Persefoni, where he complements our mission-driven culture with performance-oriented experience. His exceptional reputation for financial excellence, both on Wall Street and at UNC, makes him the right choice to lead our finance operations."

Persefoni is the premier, intelligent climate platform built for enterprises and institutional investors to easily calculate, analyze, manage, and report on their real-time carbon footprint. As the ERP of Carbon, the Persefoni SaaS platform provides users a single source of carbon truth for their organization and enables them to manage their carbon transactions and inventory with the same rigor and transparency as their financial ones.

