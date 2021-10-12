LivePerson to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 2, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc . (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in conversational AI, today announced the planned release of its third quarter financial results after the market close on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. CEO Robert LoCascio and CFO John Collins will host a conference call later that day, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

LivePerson Logo (PRNewsfoto/LivePerson, Inc.)

The conference call will be simulcast live and can be accessed by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company's web site at Investor Relations | LivePerson, Inc.

To participate via telephone, callers should dial in five to ten minutes prior to the 5:00 p.m. Eastern start time; domestic callers (U.S. and Canada) should dial 1-877-407-0784, while international callers should dial 1-201-689-8560, and both should reference the conference ID "13724205."

If you are unable to participate in the live call, the teleconference will be available for replay approximately two hours after the call until November 16, 2021. To access the replay, call 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (international); please reference the conference ID "13724205."

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson makes life easier for people and brands everywhere through trusted conversational AI. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use our conversational solutions to orchestrate humans and AI at scale and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. LivePerson has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list for its leadership in artificial intelligence. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com.

Investor Relations Contact

ir-lp@liveperson.com

212-609-4214

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.