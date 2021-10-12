Miko 3 Brings Genuine Friendship, Advanced Artificial Intelligence To Young Learners Worldwide

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridiculously smart. Seriously fun. Built for big things. As the holiday season approaches, Miko 3 is delivering all the personality the world has come to love from the iconic playful learning robot, plus new features that deliver more engagement, learning and fun than ever before.

Miko 3 is the latest innovation from Miko, the global technology company eponymous with the playful little robot that's been capturing kids' hearts since 2017. Miko 3 retails at $299 with a special introductory price of $199 for early buyers. Available for pre-order on Oct. 12 on https://miko.ai/ and Oct. 19th on Amazon, Miko 3 ships in November with guaranteed arrival in time for the holidays.

"As a father, I understand the stresses parents are feeling and the need for technology-driven products that support both learning and emotional development in kids," says Sneh R. Vaswani, CEO and co-founder of Miko. "I'm proud of how we've pushed the envelope of interaction with technology to positively impact young learners around the world."

Some notable Miko 3 features include:

Personality: Miko 3's personality brings wit and fun into a home in ways that other technology does not. Like a best buddy, it understands and responds to a kid's world, instilling feelings of companionship to help build confidence and encouraging creative interactions that are individual to every kid. Miko's got dozens of emotions; It's curious, expressive, and empathetic to the child.

Platform: Miko 3 hosts a powerful store of child-focused free and paid apps that keeps kids on their toes with new content, capabilities and experiences added every month. Global content companies have partnered with Miko and published their apps as new experiences and technologies. Miko 3 will launch with apps from Da Vinci Kids, KidloLand, Cosmic Kids, Out Of This Word, Tiny Tusks, Dreamykid and many more.

With one affordable subscription, Mikomax, kids get unlimited access to all premium paid apps loaded with games, challenges, and a wide range of interactive learning experiences. This amounts to an additional 50,000 hours of audio video libraries, with more than 1,000+ games, videos, stories, puzzles, songs, coding experiences, yoga and more. MikoMax costs just $49 USD per quarter or $99 USD per year, making it the most cost-effective way to access all premium paid content through Miko 3. It's available in eight languages and also includes a one-year extended warranty to deliver even more value to subscribers.

Progress: Through a user-friendly mobile app, parents can receive real-time insights about the engagement Miko has with their child. Parents can also limit their kids' play time and customize Miko's settings as per their requirements.

Privacy: With robust privacy policies and a closed system featuring enhanced encryption, Miko ensures that every byte of user data is protected.

To deliver on these four pillars -- Personality, Platform, Progress and Privacy -- Miko 3 is packed with highly advanced engineering. Powered by proprietary emotional intelligence; complex conversational and multilingual AI framework; edge and hybrid speech and vision recognition; and an active learning and behavioral analysis engine. All of this is built over an autonomous navigation system.

Equipped with a wide-angle HD camera and time of flight range sensor, odometric sensors to map distance and edges, Miko knows how to move. Miko 3's expansive touchscreen provides a healthy alternative to playtime on smartphones and tablets. Miko 3's video chat keeps kids and parents connected safely and seamlessly.

A team of Roboticists from Imperial College London have recently published their research in IEEE, a top IoT journal citing that interactions with Miko invoke a response in the brain like interactions with humans. In the times of social distancing, when parents are seeking meaningful connections for their kids, Miko 3 arrives at the perfect time to deliver big holiday magic and kids deserve it more than ever.

Visit miko.ai or email press@miko.ai for more on Miko 3's features, technology and penchant for seriously fun learning.

About Miko

Founded in 2015, Miko is an advanced consumer robotics innovation lab passionate about bringing the best of technology to young learners everywhere. Home to the world's leading educators, engineers, psychologists and content developers, Miko takes learning to a whole new level through state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, robotics and IoT. The company has a global mindset, 170 employees and offices in the innovation hubs of Silicon Valley and Mumbai.

