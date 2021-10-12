Outreach Expands Platform to Now Include Revenue Intelligence Capabilities with Latest Acquisition

SEATTLE, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach , the first and only engagement and intelligence platform, today announced the acquisition of Canopy.io, a revenue intelligence software company. With this acquisition, Outreach significantly expands its capabilities into revenue intelligence, giving revenue leaders the sales analytics and forecasting capabilities they need in today's sales environment.

"In the past 18 unpredictable and transformative months, we have seen the rise of a new cohort of leaders we are calling Revenue Innovators who have thrived by embracing the digital disruption of sales," said Manny Medina, CEO and co-founder of Outreach. "These are leaders who had to adapt and evolve their mindset to embrace automation and machine learning as the keys to driving predictable, efficient growth - consistently and despite the uncertainty in the market. They need tools that combine engagement with intelligence and marry together the art and the science of sales. The evolution of the Outreach platform does exactly that."

Going forward, Canopy will be known as Outreach Commit, a new solution leveraging Canopy technology to help companies take the guesswork out of their forecast process and guide their sales teams to take actions that push the forecast higher. Outreach Commit is expected to be generally available in the first half of 2022.

With the addition of Canopy's sales analytics and forecasting capabilities coupled with Outreach's artificial intelligence-powered buyer sentiment capabilities and the transparency provided by Success Plans, Outreach now provides true visibility across the entire revenue cycle. Additionally, unlike traditional forecasting processes whose roll-up methods destroy data fidelity, Outreach provides transparency into success indicators like engagement and sentiment for every opportunity and signals where sellers should take action.

"The use of deep learning and big data has the potential to transform B2B forecasting in the same way it has transformed B2C forecasting. Such changes are shifting the emphasis on forecasting from predicting the number to beating the number," states Enabling B2B Interaction Visibility In A Converging Sales Tech Landscape, a June 2021 report authored by Anthony McPartlin, principal analyst with Forrester Research. "...Reliable activity data allows sales leaders, for example, to drive more rigorous pipeline reviews and estimate forecasts with greater confidence. It allows companies to discover and capture data about prospects and customers that previously lived in the realm of the 'shadow pipeline' — that murky world of secret selling that organizations have traditionally been blind to."

As Outreach moves beyond sales engagement and into the intelligence space to better support the Revenue Innovators, the company added several key enhancements to its existing suite of products and services.

Outreach Kaia, the voice-and video-enabled conversation intelligence solution, has several new features, including real-time talk analytics, comprehensive search, saved search, and Outreach Voice Import. All of these capabilities will be available to customers by the end of October 2021.

Outreach Success Plans will be generally available Oct. 27, 2021 . Announced during Outreach's Unleash Conference back in May 2021 , Outreach Success Plans provides sales leaders better visibility into deals, which enables them to coach their teams to increase close rates. Success Plans provide an integrated, transparent, and collaborative buying experience for long-term customer success. It keeps both the sell-side and buy-side teams aligned and committed to each other's goals and requirements. Data captured from these interactions provides sales leaders with the ability to course-correct deals that are off track and improve their win rate.

