Also expands its gaming ecosystem with the Predator GD711, a 4K smart LED gaming projector, and the Predator gaming desk

Acer Expands Gaming Desktop Portfolio With Powerful New Predator Orion 7000 Also expands its gaming ecosystem with the Predator GD711, a 4K smart LED gaming projector, and the Predator gaming desk

Editor's Summary

New Predator Orion 7000 desktop series delivers serious power with the latest unlocked 12th Gen Intel ® Core ™ processors and NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX ™ 3090 GPU

Predator GD711 is a 4K smart LED gaming projector that is compatible with both consoles and PCs

A 55-inch Predator Gaming Desk maximizes space with a storage rack and built-in cable management

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced the expansion of its Predator gaming portfolio with new Predator Orion 7000 series desktops, featuring powerful performance in a stunning design, and two smart 4K gaming projectors. Further enhancing the gaming experience is the Predator gaming desk, which offers two practical surface options and a convenient storage rack.

Acer Incorporated Logo (PRNewsfoto/Acer Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Acer)

"Predator Orion 7000-series desktops are premium, powerful rigs for serious players who demand incredible performance from even the most demanding titles," said Jeff Lee, General Manager, Stationary Computing, IT Product Business, Acer Inc. "In order to offer that next-level performance, we're excited to be among the first companies bringing the new 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs to our product portfolio."

"12th Gen Intel Core desktop processors are a huge innovative leap forward for game performance and industry leading memory, I/O and connectivity," said Marcus Kennedy, General Manager of Gaming and Esports, Intel. "Powering the pinnacle of its performance is the new performance hybrid architecture that combines two all-new compute cores to deliver blistering performance for high frame rates and multi-tasking performance that modern gamers expect."

Predator Orion 7000 – Upgradeable, Liquid-Cooled Gaming PC

The powerful new Predator Orion 7000 series (PO7-640) gaming desktops provide users with everything necessary to take on the latest generation games—and the next. Designed for hard-core gaming enthusiasts, these new upgradeable gaming PCs will be equipped with the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ overclockable processors, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 3090 series GPUs[[1]], and up to 64 GB DDR5-4000 RAM.

The stunning, EMI-compliant chassis features transparent, tempered glass side panels showcasing two 140 mm (5.5-inch) Predator FrostBlade™ 2.0 front fans and a third 120 mm (4.7-inch) Predator FrostBlade™ 2.0 rear fan that can be lit with a dazzling array of ARGB colors. The top of the Orion 7000's case features an opening, making it possible for users to replace this 120 mm (4.7-inch) fan with a 240 mm (9.45-inch) one, while integrated PredatorSense software lets gamers control the ARBG lighting, fan speed and overclocking. Accenting the bold lighting and design are an illuminated teal blue Predator logo on the chassis' front and an easily accessible teal prism-refraction power button on the system's top.

Beyond these eye-catching aesthetics is exceptional thermal management, with the three aforementioned Predator FrostBlade™ 2.0 fans in addition to an AIO liquid CPU cooler and advanced airflow management to effectively cool system components. The FrostBlade fan's thin and curved blades are designed to smoothly increase airflow without causing turbulence and to quickly dissipate heat. In addition, the fan's wear-resistant and fully-sealed rifle bearings prevent lubricant leaks and the ingress of dust in order to maintain stability and extend the computer's lifespan.

Intel® Killer™ 2.5G LAN gives gamers a competitive edge by detecting and prioritizing game traffic over other network traffic, resulting in smoother and faster connectivity for online games and streaming media. Intel® WiFi 6E (AX211)[1] and 2x2 MU-MIMO technology provide fast and secure wireless connectivity. A gaming beast, the Predator Orion 7000 provides plenty of ports for leveraging the latest gaming accessories. On the chassis' front for quick access are three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type C, and two audio jacks. On the back, there are three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, one USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C, two USB 2.0 ports, and three audio jacks.

Featuring ample storage, the rig includes a 2.5-inch USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C hotswap drive bay, 2x M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVIMe SSDs (up to 1 TB each) and two 3.5-inch SATA3 HDD (up to 3 TB each).

Predator GD711 and Predator GM712 Gaming Projectors

The Predator GD711 is a smart 4K LED gaming projector that is compatible with both console and PC gaming systems. The projector also features a built-in app market[[2]] that offers users access to a variety of streaming services. The Predator GD711 features a wide color gamut that amounts to 125% the area ratio of Rec. 709[[3]], covering most of the color space within the gamut in addition to a significant area outside of it to offer gamers impressive levels of color saturation. 4,000 LED lumens of brightness, high dynamic contrast and HDR10 performance ensures that content looks brilliant.

The projector includes several modes that users can shift between depending on their mood. Standard mode offers 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution for enjoying movies and videos in sharp detail, while two game modes—one for bright scenes, another for dark ones—let users pick frame settings optimized for the aesthetics of the game they're playing. The Predator GD711 projects images with a variable refresh rate mode[[4]] of 1080p@120 Hz for consoles or up to a blazing fast 1080p@240 Hz for PCs, delivering buttery smooth performance even in the busiest of scenes. Furthermore, projecting at just 23 dBa when in ECO mode, this game-ready home theater won't break your immersion, either.

The Predator GD711 features a throw ratio of 1.22, which means it supports a wide range of throw-sizes. Acer's recommendation is a 100-inch screen thrown from just 2.70 m (8.85 ft). It also comes with the convenience of a 10W speaker and a remote control that has an antimicrobial[[5]] coating on its surface and buttons. Excellent airflow dissipates heat, helping to deliver a long 30,000-hour lifespan. Connectivity options include two HDMI 2.0 ports for PCs and consoles, audio out for an extra speaker and three USB type-A ports: One for the projector's hidden wireless dongle, another for connecting a wireless accessories, and another for DC 5V-out that also enables users to update the device's firmware.

For users who prefer lamp-based projectors, the Predator GM712 is also available with 4K resolution and 3,600 ANSI lumens of brightness.

Predator Gaming Desk

The large 55-inch Predator gaming desk (PGD110) provides ample room for a gaming system, monitor, accessories, and more. Gamers can choose from two surfaces: one coated in an easy-to-clean, stylish carbon fiber or another covered with a custom-designed Predator mouse pad. Outfitted with ample storage space, the Predator gaming desk comes with a rack for storing gamepads and/or cartridges, a headphone hook, a cup holder, and a tray tucked in the back for AC adapters. It also has the convenience of a headset cradle to save desk space, a cup holder to prevent spills, and a cable management cutout on each side of the desk to keep cables organized and out of the way. The desk is sturdy with the ability to hold up to 120 kg (264 lbs).

Pricing and Availability

The Predator Orion 7000 (P07-640) will be available in North America in Q2'22; in EMEA in Q1'22 starting at EUR 2,199; and in China in Q1'22, starting at RMB 20,000.

The Predator GD711 Projector (GD711) will be available in EMEA in December starting at EUR 1,499; and in China in November, starting at 11,999.

The Predator GM712 Projector (GM712) will be available in EMEA in January 2022 starting at EUR 1,399; and in China in November, starting at 10,999.

The Predator Gaming Desk (PGD110) will be available in in EMEA in December starting at EUR 229.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Visit Acer's press kit for product images and specifications, or visit the next@acer press room to see all announcements.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,500 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology.

© 2021 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

[1] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region.

[2] Pre-loaded with the third-party Aptoide TV APP market, which offers support for a variety of streaming services.

[3] In addition to 95% coverage of the standard Rec. 709 color gamut, the Predator GD711's color gamut also covers colors that fall outside of the Rec. 709 color space.

[4] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. All models subject to availability. This feature may vary depending on GPU or Game Console capability.

[5] Acer Antimicrobial Design may vary depending on models/region. Antimicrobial solutions do not protect or provide users any direct or implied health benefits. The antimicrobial protection is limited to the touch surface.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acer