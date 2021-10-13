CIBC receives awards for its Middle Market and Retail Banking capabilities

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - CIBC today announced it has been recognized by Coalition Greenwich for its Middle Market and Retail Banking capabilities. The company, a leading global provider of strategic benchmarking, analytics and insights to the financial services industry, recognizes financial services leaders that have excelled in customer satisfaction, customer loyalty and creating an environment that is easy for the customer to do business.

"It is an honor to accept these awards, which are testaments to our client-centric focus," says Michael G. Capatides, Senior Executive Vice President and Group Head, US Region. "The professionals at CIBC build relationships on trust and understanding as they help our clients' ambitions become reality, so we take great pride in having these values recognized."

The 2021 Coalition Greenwich CX Awards are based on the following criteria:

Overall Satisfaction

Likelihood to Recommend

Ease of Doing Business

Awards are given to banks whose performance exceeds an industry benchmark by more than a specified margin. This specified margin is based on data from the Greenwich Associates Commercial Banking study. In commercial and corporate banking, continuous conversations with more than 30,000 key corporate decision makers (treasurers, CFO's, and CEO's) form the robust benchmark. The Retail Banking benchmark is based on Coalition Greenwich 2020 Retail Banking Study covering nearly 50,000 retail banking customers.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services in the United States, across Canada and around the world. In the US, CIBC Bank USA provides commercial banking, private and personal banking and small business banking solutions and CIBC Private Wealth offers investment management, wealth strategies and legacy planning. Visit us at cibc.com/US.

The CIBC logo is a registered trademark of CIBC, used under license. Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

View original content:

SOURCE CIBC