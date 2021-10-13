College Consensus Publishes Composite Ranking of the Best No-GMAT MBA Programs for 2022

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com/), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its ranking of the Best No-GMAT MBA Programs for 2022 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-no-gmat-mba-programs/
In compiling the No-GMAT MBA Programs ranking, editors focused on accredited colleges and universities that admit students without a GMAT or GRE score. Programs were ranked by averaging published scores from the most respected business rankings, including Forbes, The Economist, Bloomberg Businessweek, U.S. News and World Report, and The Financial Times.
The Top 25 No-GMAT MBA Programs for 2022 (in alphabetical order) are:
American University - Kogod School of Business
Babson College - F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business
Binghamton University - School of Management
Boston University - Questrom School of Business
Brandeis University - Heller School for Social Policy and Management
Case Western Reserve University - Weatherhead School of Management
College of Charleston - School of Business
CUNY Bernard M. Baruch College - Zicklin School of Business
Fordham University - Gabelli School of Business
Georgia Institute of Technology - Scheller College of Business
Hult International Business School
Louisiana State University - E.J. Ourso College of Business
Louisiana Tech University - College of Business
Mississippi State University - College of Business
Missouri University of Science and Technology - College of Arts, Sciences, and Business
North Carolina A&T State University - Willie A. Deese College of Business and Economics
Northeastern University - D'Amore-Mckim School of Business
Saint Louis University - Richard A. Chaifetz School of Business
St. John Fisher College - School of Business
Texas State University - Emmett and Miriam McCoy College of Business Administration
University of California San Diego - Rady School of Management
University of Denver - Daniels College of Business
University of San Francisco - School of Management
University of Washington - Michael G. Foster School of Business
William & Mary - Raymond A. Mason School of Business
College Consensus is an innovative approach to college and graduate school rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, and finding your professional path after graduation.
