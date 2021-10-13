Groundbreaking new series allows viewers to Click-to-Invest while they watch.

Going Public is the First Streaming Series That Allows Viewers to Participate in the Capital-Raising Journey of three Small Businesses

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Going Public® is a groundbreaking docuseries that follows the stories of founders on their capital-raising journey. For the first time ever, viewers around the world can Click-to-Invest while they watch the journey of three entrepreneurs as they pursue their public offering. Starting October 19, 2021, new episodes stream each week on Entrepreneur.com. A real time "Invest Now" button will be available on the screen throughout the series where viewers can click to get more information and get in on their public offerings. Watch the trailer. https://www.entrepreneur.com/video/387712

Business experts mentor the business founders in their journey and viewers get the facts and resources to make educated investment decisions.First season mentor Jeff Hoffman, Chairman of the Global Entrepreneurship Network, has helped build companies worth billions of dollars, including Priceline.com/Booking.com and uBid.com. He also supports entrepreneurs and business growth around the globe. Jeff said, "Going Public is like Shark Tank, except that the viewers get to decide whether to invest, not the sharks. I will be mentoring the companies on the TV show and teaching them how to grow."

Season 1 will be distributed and promoted by Entrepreneur.com, which boasts 14 million monthly unique visitors in the US and abroad. Viewers around the world can invest online while watching the series on Entrepreneur.com.

