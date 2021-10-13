Planful Empowers Amarenco Group to Streamline Complex Consolidation and Reporting Processes

Leading Independent Solar Power Producer in the UK and Europe Eliminates Use of Spreadsheets and Improves Planning and Reporting Capabilities with Planful Platform

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc., the pioneer of end-to-end financial close, consolidation, and financial planning & analysis (FP&A) cloud software, today announced that Amarenco Group, a leading solar IPP active in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific that develops, finances, builds, and operates commercial and utility-scale solar PV projects, deployed the Planful platform to automate the financial close processes and to upgrade the company's planning and reporting capabilities. RSM UK, a valued Planful partner and the leading provider of audit, tax, and consulting services to middle market leaders, worked alongside Planful on the customer implementation.

Amarenco Group, headquartered in Ireland with offices around the globe, was previously using spreadsheets to consolidate more than 300 separate entities that use a variety of currencies. Siobhán Rice, Group Financial Controller at Amarenco, was looking to modernize how her team manages the company's complex consolidation needs and bring efficiencies to their statutory reporting.

"Our goal was to replace spreadsheets with a modern cloud platform that automates our complex monthly elimination and consolidation processes," said Rice. "The Planful platform delivered those capabilities, while integrating with our existing technology stack, resulting in a 60% reduction in our monthly close cycle time. We've found the Planful consolidation and reporting solutions to be intuitive and with the level of support and engagement from RSM UK and Planful, we expect to further reduce our close process time and are excited to expand to additional Planful use cases."

At Planful Perform 2021 , the company announced a range of customer experience enhancements, from focused customer engagement programs to pre-packaged Planful Now quick-start offerings. These transformative customer experience initiatives produced impressive customer satisfaction results, including an average Support CSAT (Customer Satisfaction) score of 92%, as well as a 96% customer referenceability rate for Planful implementations.

"Bringing rapid time-to-value, via the best user experience, to our customers worldwide is of the utmost importance to the Planful team," said Kimberly Simms, Chief Customer Officer, Planful. "Our cloud platform is allowing Amarenco Group to streamline their finance and accounting processes, so they can spend more time analyzing information to help the business make better financial decisions."



Planful (formerly Host Analytics) is the pioneer of financial planning & analysis (FP&A) and consolidations cloud software. The Planful platform is used by the Office of the CFO around the globe to streamline business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and visual analytics. More than 900 customers, including Boston Red Sox, Del Monte, TGI Friday's, and 23andMe, rely on Planful to accelerate cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy across the end-to-end FP&A process. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm. Learn more at www.planful.com .

