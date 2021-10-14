DGLegacy Announces the release of its global Digital Will

BERLIN, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital inheritance service DGLegacy announced the launch of its Digital Will planned for the 1st of December 2021.

DGLegacy’s Digital Will

DGLegacy enables people in the USA, the EU, and other countries across the globe to protect their digital, financial, and physical assets.

Through DGLegacy, people can designate specific beneficiaries to each of their assets and decide whether they want the beneficiaries to be informed immediately of their status or only in the case of a fatal event.

DGLegacy ensures that the designated beneficiaries will be proactively informed about the designated assets should anything happen to the user. Beneficiaries don't have the burden of remembering or storing access details. Users and their loved ones have the peace of mind that they will be aware of the assets, will be able to identify and locate them, and will receive support in the process of claiming.

With the launch of its Digital Will in December 2021, DGLegacy will offer its members additional protection of their assets and their loved ones. They will be able to:

easily create a digital will – anywhere, anytime;

easily update the will when their asset catalogs or preferences change.

2021 is the right time to introduce this innovation to people with dynamic assets and give them a way to continuously update their inheritance preferences. Conventional methods of creating and maintaining a will aren't exactly accommodating in terms of speed and ease of use.

DGLegacy's Digital Will service is built to address those exact concerns – it's easy to use and allows for the seamless and easy management of a digital will. Users will be able to keep their wills continuously up to date based on the dynamic nature of their preferences and the dynamic nature of their assets.

The Digital Will offered by DGLegacy is extremely valuable for:

people who possess multiple asset types, such as life insurance, pension funds, bank accounts, stocks, options, company shares and digital wallets

expats who have assets in multiple countries

employees of tech companies who often have stock options, ESOPs or RSUs residing in different asset management repositories.

DGLegacy's Digital Will will be available globally. To find out more about DGLegacy or its digital inheritance service, please visit www.dglegacy.com.

