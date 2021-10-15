86% of Americans Say Global Hunger Remains a Serious Problem According to Action Against Hunger Poll for World Food Day

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark World Food Day on October 16, Action Against Hunger, a nonprofit leader in the global movement to end hunger, today released the results of a survey of over 2,000 US adults conducted on their behalf by The Harris Poll showing that 86% of Americans believe global hunger remains a serious problem. An additional 73% of Americans say climate change will increase hunger among the world's poorest communities, and more than half (56%) of respondents say richer countries, like the U.S., should help low-income countries pay for the costs of adapting to climate change.

Photo: Cyril Zannattacci / Agence VU' for Action Against Hunger, Kenya (PRNewsfoto/Action Against Hunger)

"The vast majority of Americans recognize that global hunger is a serious problem, and that the climate crisis is a hunger crisis. Now, our leaders must step up to act on our concern," said Dr. Charles Owubah, CEO, Action Against Hunger. "Around the world, 811 million people go to bed hungry every night -- and in too many parts of the world, hunger can be deadly. We must make every day World Food Day until we achieve our mission of ending hunger for everyone, for good."

Additional survey findings include:

Nearly half of all Americans worry about increases in food prices as a result of climate change. In addition, 46% of Americans said that among their greatest climate worries for the next generation is "living in a world with less food (i.e., more food scarcity because of climate shocks)."

Boomers are most likely to say that global hunger remains a serious problem. Awareness of global hunger as a serious issue is statistically significant among Boomers (ages 57-75) who are more likely than Gen Z (ages 18-24) and Gen X (ages 41-56) to believe global hunger is still a serious issue in the world today (89% vs. 81% and 83%).

75% of Americans think climate change poses a threat to the future of the human race, and 74% believe we all – including groups like government, nonprofits, and business – should do more to tackle climate change. from Action Against Hunger UK found similar concerns among the public there. and 74% believe we all – including groups like government, nonprofits, and business – should do more to tackle climate change. A similar study from Action Against Hunger UK found similar concerns among the public there.

60% of men, 68% of Gen Z, and 76% of Black Americans believe that richer countries, like the U.S., should help low-income countries pay for the costs of adapting to climate change. Among men, 60% agree with this approach, as compared with 53% of women. 76% of non-Hispanic Black Americans agree with this sentiment, as compared to just 50% of non-Hispanic White Americans and 61% of Hispanic Americans. 68% of Gen Z and 65% of Millennials agree, as just 52% of Gen X and 47% of Boomers.

Action Against Hunger's findings come on the heels of the 2021 Global Hunger Index, which found that hunger remains "serious, alarming, or extremely alarming in nearly 50 countries" and a United Nations report that 1 in 33 people globally need humanitarian assistance.

"Awareness if an important first step. Now, the world needs more effective and accountable ways to address hunger and climate change as growing public health threats," Dr. Owubah said. "A failure to address hunger can be deeply destabilizing to already-fragile states, since hunger is both a cause and effect of conflict. When we invest in fighting hunger and saving lives, we invest in the future: research has shown that every $1 spent combating malnutrition deliver as much as a $16 return to society."

Survey Method

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Action Against Hunger between October12-14, 2021 among 2,019 US adults ages 18+. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Shayna Samuels, 718-541-4785 or ssamuels@purposecollaborative.com.

Action Against Hunger is a nonprofit leading a global movement to end hunger in our lifetimes. It innovates solutions, advocates for change, and reaches 25 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across 50 countries, its 8,300 dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. It strives to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Action Against Hunger