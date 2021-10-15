Unqork Announces First-Annual Customer Award Winners

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork, the leading enterprise no-code platform, today announced the winners for its first-annual Unqork Customer Awards following Unqork Create, the first-ever enterprise no-code conference.

The Unqork Customer Awards highlight companies and people that are using enterprise no-code to build mission-critical applications to drive their businesses and industries forward. They celebrate the groundbreaking ways that no-code is being used and the creative vision of the technology leaders who are leveraging Unqork to expand the limits of software.

"At Unqork, we thrive on our customers' success. The whole reason we do what we do is to provide enterprises with a better way to build software--without creating any code--so they can focus on innovating and driving the business forward and not be held back by the pitfalls of legacy code," said Gary Hoberman, founder and CEO, Unqork. "All of our customers are visionaries that have rejected the status quo to take a new approach to software development and they are creating a competitive advantage today that will keep them at the forefront of their industries for years to come. Congrats to our first-ever Customer Award Winners!"

2021 Unqork Customer Award Winners:

Insurance Innovator: Property & Casualty: Liberty Mutual

Best Startup Application: FOXO Technologies

Insurance Innovator: Life & Health: Equitable

Insurance Industry Transformation: Marsh McLennan

Financial Services Industry Transformation: BlackRock

Asset Management Innovation: Vanguard

Most No-Code Apps Built : State Street

Merchant Services Innovator: JPMorgan Chase

Financial Services Incubator : Goldman Sachs Accelerate

Citizen Impact : City of Chicago

Patient Impact and Healthcare Innovator: Maimonides Medical Center

APAC Innovator of the Year: Nippon Life

EMEA Innovator of the Year: Convex

Creator Team of the Year: Squatch Squad, Principal

To learn more about Unqork Create, or to watch recorded sessions from the event on demand, please visit Unqork.com.

About Unqork

Unqork is the industry pioneer no-code enterprise application platform that helps large companies build, deploy, and manage complex applications without writing a single line of code. Organizations like Goldman Sachs, Liberty Mutual, the Cities of New York, Chicago and Washington, DC and Maimonides Medical Center are using Unqork's drag-and-drop interface to build enterprise applications faster, with higher quality, and lower costs than conventional approaches. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com.

