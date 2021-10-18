Investor call scheduled on Thursday October 28, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET

B. Riley Financial to Release Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 28, 2021 Investor call scheduled on Thursday October 28, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY), a diversified financial services company, today announced it will hold an investor call to discuss results for the third quarter on Thursday October 28, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern (1:30 p.m. Pacific).

B. Riley will issue its third quarter earnings release shortly after market close and prior to the call.

Bryant Riley and Tom Kelleher, Co-Chief Executive Officers, and Phillip Ahn, CFO and COO, will host the conference call followed by a question-and-answer period.

Investors may access the live broadcast and archived recording at https://ir.brileyfin.com/events-and-presentations.

B. Riley Financial Q3 2021 Earnings Call Details Date: Thursday, October 28, 2021 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern (1:30 p.m. Pacific) Toll Free: 1-855-327-6837 International: 1-631-891-4304



Replay Details (expires Thursday, November 4, 2021) Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921 Replay Pin: 10016591

For more information, visit our investor relations website at https://ir.brileyfin.com.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial provides collaborative solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Contacts

Investors

Mike Frank

ir@brileyfin.com

(212) 409-2424

Media

Jo Anne McCusker

jmccusker@brileyfin.com

(646) 885-5425

