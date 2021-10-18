Huaneng Power International, Inc. Domestic Electricity Sold in the First Three Quarters of 2021 Increased by 17.11% Year-on-Year

Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

BEIJING, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its power generation in the first three quarters of 2021.

According to the preliminary statistics of Huaneng Power International, Inc., (the "Company"), in the third quarter of 2021, the electricity sold by the Company's operating power plants in China, on consolidated basis, amounted to 115.188 billion kWh, representing an increase of 10.98% compared to the same period last year. For the first three quarters of 2021, the electricity sold by the Company's operating power plants in China, on consolidated basis, reached a total of 323.115 billion kWh, representing an increase of 17.11% over the same period last year. The average on-grid electricity settlement price for the Company's operating power plants in China was RMB417.79 per MWh, representing an increase of 1.28% over the same period last year. For the first three quarters of 2021, the Company's market based electricity sold ratio was 59.99%, representing an increase of 3.05 percentage points over the same period last year.

The increase in the Company's power generation was mainly attributable to the following factors:

1. In the first three quarters, the electricity consumption of the whole society maintained a high level of operation, driving the power generation to increase significantly year-on-year. Among them, the power generation of the power plants in the regions of Chongqing, Guangdong, Zhejiang, Shanghai, Fujian, Hunan, and Jiangsu increased significantly year-on-year;

2. During the peak summer period, the thermal power load maintained rapid growth, and the Company's thermal power unit utilization hours increased significantly, which further accelerated the Company's year-on-year growth in power generation.

The electricity sold (in billion kWh) of the Company, by regions, is listed below:

Region

Electricity Sold

July to

September 2021

Change

January to

September 2021

Change

Heilongjiang Province

3.858

14.30%

10.046

3.52%

Coal-fired

3.576

13.85%

9.088

2.76%

Wind-power

0.252

24.74%

0.860

13.17%

PV

0.030

-6.93%

0.098

-2.89%

Jilin Province

1.828

-38.76%

6.547

-17.15%

Coal-fired

1.501

-43.32%

5.237

-23.59%

Wind-power

0.158

-24.98%

0.825

10.48%

Hydro-power

0.037

158.62%

0.054

-3.02%

PV

0.047

-17.66%

0.186

108.57%

Biomass power

0.085

53.85%

0.244

55.64%

Liaoning Province

5.751

15.39%

14.726

17.05%

Coal-fired

5.647

89.20%

14.291

17.69%

Wind-power

0.060

-9.32%

0.299

7.87%

Hydro-power

0.009

-53.43%

0.022

-44.36%

PV

0.035

-7.14%

0.115

-5.88%

Inner Mongolia

0.114

183.10%

0.355

142.26%

Wind-power

0.114

183.10%

0.355

142.26%

Hebei Province

2.648

-7.98%

8.024

-1.12%

Coal-fired

2.550

-8.37%

7.654

-1.34%

Wind-power

0.072

-10.15%

0.322

2.53%

PV

0.025

82.40%

0.048

11.29%

Gansu Province

2.918

38.90%

10.524

15.79%

Coal-fired

2.335

57.49%

8.674

19.50%

Wind-power

0.583

-5.69%

1.850

1.06%

Ningxia

0.007

6.54%

0.018

-4.69%

PV

0.007

6.54%

0.018

-4.69%

Beijing

2.376

20.91%

6.466

10.23%

Coal-fired

0.648

3.60%

Combined Cycle

2.376

20.91%

5.818

11.03%

Tianjin

1.835

22.02%

4.716

8.05%

Coal-fired

1.466

30.25%

3.699

11.67%

Combined Cycle

0.366

-0.88%

1.006

-3.33%

PV

0.004

-60.94%

0.011

-2.57%

Shanxi Province

2.430

-11.13%

6.953

-1.14%

Coal-fired

2.159

-15.20%

4.938

-9.18%

Combined Cycle

0.012

532.35%

1.187

-1.23%

Wind-power

0.052

0.192

PV

0.207

10.81%

0.637

61.40%

Shandong Province

21.956

4.07%

59.848

10.90%

Coal-fired

21.536

3.19%

58.282

9.82%

Wind-power

0.219

138.66%

0.975

96.72%

PV

0.129

-4.84%

0.400

-0.50%

Biomass power

0.073

0.192

Henan Province

6.012

5.40%

16.719

13.41%

Coal-fired

5.181

-2.19%

13.908

2.95%

Combined Cycle

0.120

-31.39%

0.210

-62.58%

Wind-power

0.704

213.29%

2.582

296.17%

PV

0.006

-9.33%

0.019

-0.30%

Jiangsu Province

11.370

9.01%

31.781

19.74%

Coal-fired

8.683

0.94%

24.022

10.61%

Combined Cycle

1.654

29.73%

4.606

53.33%

Wind-power

0.964

96.07%

2.951

73.43%

PV

0.069

12.45%

0.202

70.89%

Shanghai

5.236

21.33%

15.055

26.97%

Coal-fired

4.810

24.94%

14.000

30.72%

Combined Cycle

0.418

-9.12%

1.031

-9.59%

PV

0.008

37.00%

0.023

279.26%

Chongqing

3.028

44.40%

9.533

53.42%

Coal-fired

2.501

59.62%

7.535

51.66%

Combined Cycle

0.443

-0.25%

1.787

69.71%

Wind-power

0.084

-2.40%

0.211

9.82%

Zhejiang Province

9.450

35.35%

24.289

33.08%

Coal-fired

9.096

35.96%

23.366

32.02%

Combined Cycle

0.339

22.53%

0.880

72.95%

PV

0.016

-0.53%

0.042

-3.28%

Hubei Province

3.780

11.17%

12.146

17.81%

Coal-fired

3.511

11.24%

11.405

18.54%

Wind-power

0.148

33.52%

0.479

16.10%

Hydro-power

0.114

-9.61%

0.245

-4.96%

PV

0.006

1.37%

0.017

-2.56%

Hunan Province

3.547

41.09%

8.553

24.42%

Coal-fired

3.340

44.39%

7.828

28.00%

Wind-power

0.139

6.96%

0.481

5.71%

Hydro-power

0.052

-8.73%

0.207

-23.03%

PV

0.016

13.40%

0.037

5.81%

Jiangxi Province

6.104

1.64%

16.290

11.48%

Coal-fired

5.763

0.34%

15.336

10.69%

Wind-power

0.202

6.27%

0.635

2.54%

PV

0.139

93.44%

0.319

130.92%

Anhui Province

1.463

23.27%

4.240

18.21%

Coal-fired

1.231

20.25%

3.515

7.84%

Wind-power

0.179

96.21%

0.603

152.42%

Hydro-power

0.053

-26.61%

0.122

37.93%

Fujian Province

6.637

10.57%

15.531

26.53%

Coal-fired

6.633

10.57%

15.521

26.54%

PV

0.004

15.03%

0.010

6.72%

Guangdong Province

8.078

11.18%

24.449

44.81%

Coal-fired

7.050

7.91%

21.275

32.04%

Combined Cycle

1.021

40.66%

3.155

319.07%

PV

0.007

8.86%

0.019

8.68%

Guangxi

0.162

-10.62%

0.545

18.52%

Combined Cycle

0.113

-12.44%

0.326

6.38%

Wind-power

0.049

-6.09%

0.219

42.71%

Yunnan Province

0.897

-2.21%

6.223

20.18%

Coal-fired

0.804

1.62%

5.860

24.11%

Wind-power

0.070

-33.11%

0.339

-21.57%

Hydro-power

0.022

7.51%

0.024

-1.14%

Guizhou Province

0.219

196.23%

0.397

71.85%

Wind-power

0.038

-17.49%

0.140

-21.37%

PV

0.182

536.67%

0.258

380.45%

Hainan Province

3.484

14.47%

9.140

0.30%

Coal-fired

3.312

14.55%

8.572

-1.92%

Combined Cycle

0.115

9.62%

0.368

76.14%

Wind-power

0.009

4.71%

0.048

-13.63%

Hydro-power

0.018

121.91%

0.067

163.77%

PV

0.030

-1.48%

0.085

2.56%

Total

115.188

10.98%

323.115

17.11%

For the third quarter of 2021, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 18.7% in Singapore, representing a decrease of 2.9 percentage points compared to the same period last year. In the first three quarters of 2021, the accumulated power generation accounted for a market share of 19.9%, representing a decrease of 1.6 percentage points compared to the same period last year.

In the third quarter of 2021, the new generation units put into operation were as follows:



(Unit: MW)

Type

Controlled installed

capacity

Equity-based installed

capacity

Wind-power

583.6

583.6

PV

278

278

Total

861.6

861.6

Meanwhile, the installed capacity of certain power plants invested by the Company changed in the third quarter of 2021.

Based on the above, as of 30 September 2021, the Company had a controlled installed capacity of 115,014MW and an equity-based installed capacity of 101,388MW.

~End~

About Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 115,014 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 101,388 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore, and an invested power company in Pakistan.

For enquiries, please contact:
Huaneng Power International, Inc.                   
Mr. CHEN Zhelu / Ms. LIU Tianyu                             
Tel:  ( 8610 ) 6322 6554 / 6322 6595
Fax: (8610) 6322 6888        
Email: zqb@hpi.com.cn

Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings Limited
Ms. Ketrina Yang / Ms. Layla Zheng
Tel: (852) 3970 2286
Fax: (852) 3102 0210
Email: hpi@wsfg.hk

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huaneng-power-international-inc-domestic-electricity-sold-in-the-first-three-quarters-of-2021-increased-by-17-11-year-on-year-301402355.html

SOURCE Huaneng Power International, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.