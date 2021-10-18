Verdant Earth Technologies Limited Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

SYDNEY, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdant Earth Technologies Limited ("Verdant" or "the Company") today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares.

Verdant has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "VDNT". The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The proposed offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering.

Roth Capital Partners is acting as sole manager of this offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from: Roth Capital Partners, 888 San Clemente, Newport Beach, CA 92660, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, telephone: 800-678-9147, or email rothecm@roth.com or by accessing the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the proposed offering of ordinary shares of the Company has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The Company's ordinary shares may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the ordinary shares, nor shall there be any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Verdant Earth Technologies Limited

Verdant Earth Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: VDTN) is a development stage green energy company with the goal to develop a network of renewable energy and green hydrogen projects in Australia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the Company's potential initial public offering and Nasdaq listing, that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. When used in this press release, the words ''could,'' ''believe,'' ''anticipate,'' ''intend,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''may,'' ''continue,'' ''predict,'' ''potential,'' ''project'' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to secure, or renew, appropriate governmental and regulatory licenses and approvals for the Company's existing project and its proposed projects and planned activities; the expected cost and expected timing of completion of the Company's existing project and proposed projects and the anticipated capacity and results of such projects; the Company's goals and strategies; potential projects, including the location, nature, fuel source and expected capacity of such projects; the Company's capital commitments and/or intentions with respect to its business, including the sufficiency of its liquidity and capital resources; the nature and extent of future competition in the energy industry in the markets in which the Company plans to operate; expected supply and demand trends in the Australian power market; the Company's ability to finance existing, and to source and finance new and greenfield projects and acquisitions; the price of, and the Company's ability to successfully integrate, any acquired projects or businesses; the expected cash flows from the Company's power plant, once operational, and future green hydrogen production businesses; the Company's planned capital expenditures; the Company's ability to successfully pursue renewable energy-based projects and acquisition opportunities; the Company's ability to obtain appropriate connection agreements; the Company's ability to enter into supply and generation agreements on competitive terms; the Company's ability to secure fuels, including biomass, commercial waste timber and other fuels; the performance and reliability of the Company's power plant, once operational, and the Company's ability to manage its operation and maintenance costs; the expected cost and timing of the Company's projects; expected growth in demand for electricity and hydrogen in the markets that the Company plans to serve; the legal and regulatory framework of the energy industry at the national, regional or municipal level in Australia; increased development costs, and the impact such increased costs could have on the development of additional power generation assets and the value of the Company's assets, particularly with respect to electric and hydrogen power plants; expected trends in energy consumption, particularly in Australia, Japan and South Korea; and the Company's intended use of proceeds from the initial public offering of its ordinary shares.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

