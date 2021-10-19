Bertram Exits Anord Mardix with Sale to Flex

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bertram Capital ("Bertram") announced today its portfolio company Anord Mardix has entered into an agreement with Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), a global diversified manufacturer, pursuant to which Flex will acquire Anord Mardix. Headquartered in Kendal, UK, Anord Mardix is a leading global provider of critical power solutions and services for the data center and industrial markets. The $540 million all-cash transaction has been unanimously approved by Flex's Board of Directors and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of calendar 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.

Bertram Capital. (PRNewsFoto/Bertram Capital)

Anord Mardix serves as a trusted, end-to-end, solutions provider to major data center customers across North America, Europe, and Asia. Customers rely on Anord Mardix for their manufacturing and engineering expertise, technical support, and service capabilities for high value products including switchgear, PDUs & RPPs, databar/busbar, and power monitoring systems amongst other product categories.

"This transaction is the culmination of a true partnership with the Anord Mardix team that drove transformational growth for the business. Together, with the exceptional leadership of CEO James Peacock, we achieved our vision of creating a leading player in the industry," said Kevin Yamashita, Partner at Bertram Capital. "Working closely with the Anord Mardix team, we exceeded our growth plan through transformational acquisitions, organic growth initiatives, and new geographic and operational expansions."

Bertram's value creation strategy, the Bertram High 5sm, driven by the firm's in-house IT team, Bertram Labs, were critical drivers to the rapid growth and platform expansion realized by Anord Mardix during Bertram's ownership.

"Bertram's experience in the data center sector, combined with a true commitment to partnering with our team, provided the necessary support to help us create a noted leader in the industry," said James Peacock, CEO of Anord Mardix. "Kevin Yamashita and his Industrial team at Bertram provided leadership and strategic contributions that enabled us to become a better business. We eagerly look forward to our next phase of growth in our journey with Flex."

Bertram would like to recognize the Lincoln International team, headed by Sean Bennis, for their leadership on the transaction. Additionally, Harris Williams, led by Eric Logue and Hirschler, led by Andrew Lohman, served as advisors to Bertram on the transaction.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bertram Capital