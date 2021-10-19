BlueGrace Logistics Establishes New Office in Detroit

DETROIT, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueGrace Logistics (BlueGrace), a hypergrowth, third-party logistics (3PL) provider, today announced the opening of its 11th nationwide office in Detroit, Michigan expanding their freight network to serve a growing portfolio of shipping customers and carriers. The company opened a location in Detroit to better serve its core market of Managed Logistics™ customers, particularly automakers and manufacturing plants, as well as capitalize on recruitment opportunities from surrounding top supply-chain programs at Central Michigan, Wayne State and Michigan State University.

"The Detroit office will add to the number of BlueGrace control towers across the Midwest, expanding on our established Chicago location," said Todd Trompeter, BlueGrace's vice president of logistics operations.

Kerwin Gordon, senior director of logistics operations, will play an integral part in opening the new office, leading the Managed Logistics operations team at that location. Prior to BlueGrace, Gordon led several operations groups at top supply chain companies. Since joining BlueGrace in 2018, he has driven numerous continuous improvements to streamline operations and create lean, standardized processes.

"Our Managed Logistics team are market leaders, and we believe this is the right time to build our presence in Detroit, as the city is headquarters for many of our customers. Our goal is to grow with the same intensity that many of our clients are experiencing," said Jason Lockard, senior vice president of Managed Logistics at BlueGrace. "This is the first step in establishing long-term presence in Detroit."

BlueGrace Detroit secured a 5,700 square foot permanent space for 50 plus employees; there are immediate employment opportunities for the new location. According to the company, this is one of several additional office locations to be announced or expanded in coming months.

"There is an incredible opportunity for the growing logistics demand across the Midwest, especially with the supply-chain snarls that have gridlocked our shipping system for the last two years," said Bobby Harris, CEO of BlueGrace. "Not only that, but Detroit also has amazing talent and presents a growth possibility for our organization. We're looking forward to supporting the local community and being closer to our shipping customers and carriers," said Harris.

BlueGrace Logistics was recently selected as a preeminent Third-Party Logistics (3PL) operator for providing outstanding solutions and services based on recent customer surveys from two industry leading publications. BlueGrace was named "one to watch" from Inbound Logistics, placing it near the top tier for the Readers' Choice Excellence Awards, and was also included in the 100 Great Supply Chain Partners from SupplyChainBrain.

About BlueGrace Logistics

BlueGrace Logistics offers customizable transportation management solutions as a full-service Third-Party Logistics (3PL) provider that helps businesses manage their freight spend through industry leading technology with a large network of established carriers to customers across the country. BlueGrace is based in Tampa where CEO Bobby Harris was named one of Florida's most influential executives in transportation for 2020. With 11 offices located strategically in major transportation hubs across the U.S., BlueGrace serves over 10,000 customers annually through its proprietary technology platform, BlueShip®, that has connectivity with more than 250,000 carrier suppliers. BlueGrace is part of the technology portfolio of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm. For more information on BlueGrace, visit www.mybluegrace.com.

