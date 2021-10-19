BNY Mellon Declares Dividends

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) today announced that its Board of Directors authorized dividends on its common and preferred stock as follows:

Common – a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.34 per share, payable on November 12, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 1, 2021.

Preferred – the following dividends for the noncumulative perpetual preferred stock, liquidation preference $100,000 per share, for the dividend period ending in December 2021, in each case payable on December 20, 2021 to holders of record as of the close of business on December 5, 2021:

$1,011.11 per share on the Series A Preferred Stock (equivalent to $10.111111 per Normal Preferred Capital Security of Mellon Capital IV, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series A Preferred Stock);

$2,250.00 per share on the Series D Preferred Stock (equivalent to $22.500000 per depositary share, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series D Preferred Stock);

$895.34 per share on the Series E Preferred Stock (equivalent to $8.953389 per depositary share, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series E Preferred Stock); and

$925.00 per share on the Series H Preferred Stock (equivalent to $9.250000 per depositary share, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series H Preferred Stock).

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of Sept. 30, 2021, BNY Mellon had $45.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.3 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Contacts:

Media

Garrett Marquis

(949) 683-1503

Garrett.Marquis@bnymellon.com

Analysts

Marius Merz

(212) 298-1480

Marius.Merz@bnymellon.com

