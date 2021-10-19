Rectangle Health Joins Women in DSO as Founding Industry Partner

VALHALLA, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rectangle Health , a healthcare technology company specializing in dental practices and organizations, has joined Women in DSO as a founding industry partner. Through this collaboration, Rectangle Health celebrates the contributions of female trailblazers in the Dental Service Organization (DSO) community and works to empower and cultivate the next generation of women leaders.

Current Rectangle Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Rectangle Health)

Rectangle Health joined Women in DSO as Founding Industry Partner

Michelle Dowling, Vice President of Marketing at Rectangle Health, serves as liaison and mentor to the Women in DSO community, drawing on her 20-plus years of experience in the payments industry, as well as eight years serving the needs of healthcare organizations with a particular focus on the dental segment. She's passionate about educating healthcare practitioners and office managers on the importance of utilizing the latest digital tools to transform dental offices and patient experiences, and she advocates that all practices can be financially healthy. To encourage thought leadership, Michelle actively creates CE courses, webinars, and events to communicate the latest trends, best practices, and industry breakthroughs for the dental and DSO marketplace.

"As a founding partner of Women in DSO, we actively support the organization's commitment to develop women leaders throughout the dental industry," said Dowling. "Rectangle Health has been helping dental leaders create more technology savvy and financially sound practices since 1993, and in fact, dental practices account for approximately 50% of our client base. Women in DSO gives us an avenue to utilize the knowledge and best practices we've cultivated over nearly thirty years, as well as my own experience as a woman in executive positions, to mentor, network with, and grow a new generation of female leaders."

To kick off the partnership, Dowling joined other female powerhouses on the Women in DSO Panel at the inaugural Dental Technology Summit held Oct. 7– Oct. 8, 2021, in Nashville. Moderated by Dr. Aman Kaur, CEO of Aim Dental Alliance and Founder and President of Women in DSO, the panel addressed the role of technology in DSO leadership.

Serving the dental space for almost three decades, Rectangle Health develops and delivers healthcare technology solutions that connect patients and providers, improving overall satisfaction while increasing the bottom line for dental practices and DSOs. Its Practice Management Bridge® platform interfaces with existing patient accounting and billing systems, consolidates multiple vendors' systems into one workflow, simplifies patient engagement and payments, and scales to meet the specific needs of dental organizations of all sizes.

About Rectangle Health

Rectangle Health, a leading healthcare technology company, empowers medical, dental, and specialty practices with seamless and secure technology to drive revenue by increasing patient payments and streamlining practice management and payment processing. Since 1993, the company's innovative solutions have reduced administrative burden and rebalanced the ledger for its thousands of healthcare providers in the U.S., reliably processing billions of dollars in payments annually. To learn more, visit: www.rectanglehealth.com

About Women in DSO

Created in 2019 by Dr. Aman Kaur, Women in DSO®, is an organization committed to serve as a platform to advance and promote bright women leaders across the DSO space: leaders currently leading, managing, directing, supporting, and developing the industry's most progressive and high-performing dental practice groups.

Media Contact

Denise DiMeglio

Gregory FCA

610-228-2102

Denise@gregoryfca.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rectangle Health