Revolve Law Group Pledges Support for the Orange County Bar Association Charitable Fund

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to supporting the community, and to the advancement of the legal profession, Revolve Law Group has pledged support for the 2021 Raise Your Glass event as the Silent Auction Sponsor. This charitable event is organized by the Orange County Bar Association Charitable Fund, which is a nonprofit foundation that is dedicated to raising funds for law-related charities in Orange County. As an all-female team of attorneys who are seeking to balance the gender disparity in the law industry, Revolve Law Group is passionate about supporting organizations that share an equal commitment to driving change. Connected to the fundraising opportunity through highly respected attorney Michael Leboff of Klein and Wilson Business Trial Lawyers, Revolve Law Group recognized the profound opportunity that existed for their firm to make a difference in their profession right in their own backyard.

"We think global, but we know the importance of acting local. We also understand that our world can only revolve around our clients if we do our part to help spark change in the community as a whole." - Kimberly Wright, Esq, Founder and Managing Partner

About Revolve Law Group:

Revolve Law Group was designed to position the client at the center of every collaboration. Led by Founding Partner Kimberly Wright, Esq and Co-Managing Partner Sara Naheedy, the powerhouse female team is raising the bar for excellence. Dedicated to their core principles which guide their every move, the firm leads with determination, civility, curiosity, integrity, compassion and a dose of humor. The practice of law is a serious business, but it doesn't have to be without laughter. Laughter improves health, overall quality of life, and leads to greater productivity. The Irvine based law firm focuses on areas of practice such as taxation, civil litigation, appeals and writs, asset protection, business law, and real estate law. However, the firm and its partners specialize in building relationships through concierge support. Revolve Law Group is home to trusted counsel who focus on the solutions of tomorrow, with unparalleled commitment, for clientele valuing convergence of ingenuity and foresight.

