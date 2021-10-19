SpeedBuilder Systems Goes Live with ClaimRide in the BindExpress Policy Suite

COLUMBIA, S.C., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpeedBuilder Systems, Inc. (SBS) today announced it has completed integrating the ClaimRide® platform into its BindExpress Policy Suite, now live at Links Insurance Services (Links). The ClaimRide mobile app enables auto insurance carriers to offer immediate rideshare benefits to insureds through a network of Transportation Network Companies (TNC's), such as Uber and Lyft.

Ridesharing app now integrated into BindExpress Suite from SpeedBuilder Systems

Links, a nonstandard auto writer in the state of Texas, offers ridesharing to its policy holders through Continued Mobility Membership Club (CMMC) as an alternative benefit in the event of accident or vehicle breakdown. Through BindExpress, insureds are automatically enrolled at the point of sale into CMMC (a filed motor club entity), and can access benefits on demand through the ClaimRide mobile app.

"Consumers are installing more and more convenience apps on their smart phones," said Rod Giess, president of SpeedBuilder Systems. "Soon mobile phones will be the default platform for filing claims, processing benefit payments, and ordering ride sharing and other essential services – right from the scene of an accident. Adding ClaimRide to the BindExpress Suite not only provides a competitive advantage for our MGA and carrier clients, but it also gives them a new revenue stream through the CMMC program."

"COVID has increased the adoption of technology in many sectors of life, and insurance is no exception," said Les Schlesinger, CEO of ClaimRide. "While there are a number of remote assessment tools such as photo-based estimating that assist the carrier at the point of claim, ClaimRide is in the rare breed of solutions focused on the insured. We look forward to our alliance with SBS as we build out our partner network throughout the auto insurance industry."

"Our partnership with ClaimRide and CMMC exemplifies our strategy to work with InsureTech partners across the spectrum," said Giess. "Facilitated by our open architecture and rich library of API integration code, BindExpress easily connects with third-party applications such as ClaimRide, ensuring our clients' only limitations are their imaginations, and not their processing platform."

About SpeedBuilder Systems

SpeedBuilder Systems, Inc. (www.speedbuildersystems.com) offers complete, enterprise-class solutions for small-to-medium sized P&C insurance carriers and MGA's. The BindExpress Suite® is an integrated set of components including policy administration, rating, automated underwriting, agent and consumer portals, product configuration, billing, automated workflow, claims, and document generation. Built using open-source technologies, the Suite's AlwaysCurrent Architecture™ is the only market solution that enables clients to customize the system as desired, yet accept all product updates and enhancements at any time, without retrofitting the customized code.

About Claimride™

Founded in August of 2015 to be the leader in transportation benefits by providing access to all ride share providers including traditional taxi cabs creating a new offering of benefits to the insurance market. With its mobile app, digital payment process, financial controls and claim automation every insurance company can seamlessly integrate with Claimride™ to offer services for the mobile age. For more information, please visit www.claimride.com.

