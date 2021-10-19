Squarespace to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 8, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP), the all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform that enables millions to build a brand and transact with their customers in an impactful and beautiful online presence, today announced it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, after market close on Monday, November 8, 2021.

Squarespace will host a conference call and webcast to discuss third-quarter results at 4:30PM ET / 1:30PM PT on the same day. To register or participate in the conference call or webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations section of Squarespace's Investor Relations website at investors.squarespace.com.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

Upcoming Investor Day

We are pleased to announce that Squarespace intends to host our first ever virtual Investor Day, as a public company, on November 18, 2021. Members of Squarespace's senior leadership team will host a series of presentations and participate in a Q&A session. More details will follow.

About Squarespace

Squarespace is the all-in-one platform with everything to sell anything, providing customers in approximately 200 countries and territories with all the tools they need to sell physical products, digital content, classes, appointments, reservations and more. Powered by best-in-class design for a consistent brand experience across all touchpoints, our suite of fully integrated products enables anyone to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, ecommerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, along with tools for managing a social media presence with Unfold and hospitality business management via Tock. Squarespace's team of more than 1,400 is headquartered in downtown New York City, with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon, Los Angeles, California and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit www.squarespace.com.

