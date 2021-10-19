Touchplan Announces New Affiliate Program

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning construction technology platform Touchplan, the software division of MOCA Systems, Inc., announces an exciting new program that makes it easier for our clients to connect with consultants and for consultants to expand their networks.

The Lean Coach Affiliate Program is designed to serve customers' needs and promptly connect them with high-quality lean practitioners that can help them transition to managing projects with a Lean Mindset.

"Our Customer Success team informed us that they were getting regular requests from our clients for referrals to Lean coaches and other consultants throughout the construction industry, said Jimmy Suppelsa, Touchplan's Head of Partnerships and Alliances. "Touchplan has been working with a variety of Lean Consultants since our inception. Hence, we saw a prime opportunity to build a better network to make it easier for our clients to access the knowledge base they need to progress on their Lean journey."

The program is looking for Lean consultants and other industry professionals who can add value to Touchplan's clients and expand their network. Respect for people should be a guiding principle, and any interested consultants should be dedicated to high-end service and continuous improvement. Interested consultants can find more information on the program at https://partners.touchplan.io/referral-partner-application/ .

Suppelsa added, "Our goal with this program is to make it mutually beneficial for all involved. Clients get access to world-class experts. The consultant community can provide existing clients access to an intuitive program like Touchplan, enabling them to plan their projects more efficiently and improve overall project profitability."

About Touchplan

Used by over 40,000 global construction professionals to optimize over $52 billion in project costs, Touchplan is the technology services group of MOCA Systems, Inc. It strives to deliver approachable, progressive data and analytics solutions that transform construction into a more collaborative, transparent, and adaptable process for everyone involved. Touchplan is committed to its belief that learning from data is the key to making a construction process more efficient and, in turn, will make people's lives better.

Contact Information:

David E. Finnegan

Marketing Communications

Touchplan

marketing@touchplan.io

https://www.touchplan.io

View original content:

SOURCE Touchplan