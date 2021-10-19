Vans Checkerboard Day Brings People Together To Rebuild And Revitalize Local Communities Through Creativity

Following more than a year of global separation from our local communities, Vans donates over $1M to 16 global charities to reinforce that Together Makes It Better

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vans, the original action sports brand and advocate for creative expression, is bringing the Vans Family together to rebuild and revitalize communities across the world in honor of Vans Checkerboard Day on November 18, 2021. This year, Vans will partner with DoSomething.org, global non-profit whose core competency is driving young people to take action at scale, to invite fans to participate in local and digital activations that help build vibrant, inclusive and rejuvenated public spaces through arts and culture.

Vans Checkerboard Day 2021 will reinforce that Together Makes It Better by inviting fans to participate in local and digital activations that help build vibrant, inclusive and rejuvenated public spaces through arts and culture.

"Research shows that art and creative expression are not only proven to benefit an individual's academic, physical and mental well-being, but uplift and improve entire communities, especially when shared in public spaces," says Doug Palladini, Vans Global Brand President. "Many of our local community and public spaces have been somewhat neglected since March 2020. As a champion for the power of creativity, we're encouraging Vans fans to join us this Vans Checkerboard Day in being a part of activities and initiatives that showcase how creativity truly revitalizes our communities."

As the brand's single largest philanthropic initiative, Vans will support 16 charities from around the world who share a mission of revitalizing public spaces through arts, sports, culture and social impact programming by donating a collective $1 million USD. Each regional organization will receive $50,000 USD from The Vans Checkerboard Fund at Tides Foundation or via a direct donation from Vans to use towards their organization's mission to continue their work around the world to build vibrant, inclusive, and welcoming spaces to support their local communities. Additionally, as the 2021 global partner, DoSomething.org will receive $250,000 USD as they continue to encourage young people to act in their communities, with $25,000 USD of this directly benefiting youth scholarships. This year's recipients are: GoodPush, Groundswell, Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii, Colectivo Tomate, Nations Skate Youth, Dignity for Children, Another Way of Seeing, ArtDream, Skateboard Academy, Hackney Bumps, Juju Surf Club, Indigo Youth Movement, Girls in Film, Jukebox Collective and The Hub.

"Uplifting communities through the power of creativity is a value shared by Vans and DoSomething's 5 million members," said DeNora Getachew, Chief Executive Officer of DoSomething.org. "We're excited to partner with Vans to activate DoSomething members to join with communities across the world for Vans Checkerboard Day. Their generous donation will provide young people with scholarships towards their college, university, or vocational program's costs. It'll also fuel DoSomething's civic volunteerism hub through which young people take action on social issues important to themselves and their community."

Leading up to November 18, Vans will rally global fans to participate in a variety of initiatives focused on getting involved in community action. Activations include:

Vans.com/checkerboardday will serve as a directory of action in partnership with DoSomething.org so fans can join community events in their local city or participate in a variety of digital activations.

The #VansCheckerboardDay TikTok Challenge will share inspiring community projects, ways to sport your checkerboard pattern and tips for joining in on the celebration featuring Vans ambassadors on what community revitalization and creativity means to them.

On top of the $1 million of support by Vans, fans across the world will also have the ability to support the 15 regional charities by helping to raise additional donations. They can do so through the Vans Family app by donating loyalty points in support for a monetary donation. 100 percent of proceeds will be donated to The Vans Checkerboard Fund at Tides Foundation.

Since the inception in 2019, Vans Checkerboard Day has helped raise more than $2 million for nonprofits across the world, supporting creativity, mental wellness, and community engagement. Vans Checkerboard Day is celebrated annually to bring the Vans ethos of celebrating creative expression to life globally, rallying internal stakeholders, the extended Vans family and global consumers to come together around the world to experience why creativity matters and fund charities focused on uplifting creativity.

Visit Vans.com/checkerboardday to discover local meetups in your area, ways to participate in virtual events and activations or learn more about the participating charities and donate. Fans can also follow Vans on social media to participate and follow #VansCheckerboardDay on TikTok to join in.

